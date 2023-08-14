‘Memory loss with aging is not normal’: The importance of brain health in the prevention of Alzheimer’s

On Aug. 5, UW Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) hosted a community Brain Health Fair at the El Centro de la Raza Centilia Cultural Center in Beacon Hill. The event was targeted towards Latino and Hispanic communities in order to raise awareness about the importance of brain health and aging, including the prevention, detection, and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

“Traditionally, Hispanic people are underrepresented in Alzheimer’s Disease research,” Dr. Thomas Grabowski, the director of the UW ADRC, said. “The goal is to broaden the representation of everybody in the research.”

A variety of booths and workshops were provided for participants to engage with, including cognitive tests, brain samples, and representatives from Alzheimer’s and dementia care centers.

A major misconception about Alzheimer’s and memory loss associated with aging is that it is inevitable. The fair aimed to show that this is not always the case.

According to the ADRC, while there is little evidence about what can stop age-related cognitive decline and the onset of Alzheimer’s or dementia, research suggests that maintaining good brain health can delay someone’s tipping point for years.

“The very best evidence out there is for regular physical activity,” Grabowski said. “It’s also a stance of being a lifelong learner, someone who exercises the mind as well as the body. If the brain just had moving parts people would get it more quickly!”

Jenise Abadi and her mother, Carmen Dugarte, a mother-daughter pair of attendees from the Tacoma area shared that their motivation for attending the event stemmed from Abadi’s concern over her mother’s memory. The two felt that the fair increased their knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease and the preventative measures that can be taken.

“I’m here not only because I want to get the info for myself, but also to be able to support her,” Abadi said. “I had an idea about Alzheimer’s, but this is like another confirmation [of] why it’s so important to be healthy and take care of yourself.”

Via her English translator, Dugarte explained how she has attended events similar to this one in the past and finds the content to be of great value.

The pair shared that they will be taking part in a ADRC research study focusing on the biology of Alzheimer’s Disease and its varying risks for different racial groups — the highest being Indigenous communities, Hispanics, and African-Americans. Abadi and Dugarte are a successful embodiment of ADRC's greater goal of broadening representation in research. Future events hosted by the ADRC will continue to focus on proactive measures and heightened awareness for Alzheimer's and related dementias for underrepresented communities.

“There’s a realization that it does make a difference and memory loss with aging is not normal,” Grabowski said. “People are realizing they don’t have to accept that.”

