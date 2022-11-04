Mental health amid the fall quarter

Trigger warning: Mentions of suicidal ideation.

College students’ mental health is at an all-time low in the United States. Mental health throughout the pandemic was challenged in unforeseen ways and continues to suffer, especially among youth under the age of 19.

James Mazza, a professor of education who works with UW’s Forefront Suicide Prevention program, said that suicide rates among young people are increasing in Washington.

“Amidst this, awareness and conversations about the importance of mental health are increasing, which is seen as positive, for sure,” Mazza said. “Mental wellness and mental health are becoming foundational pillars in education, which is where they always should have been to begin with. Let's hope these conversations keep them there.”

According to a September Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, provisional data indicated that both the number and rate of suicides in the United States increased by 4% percent from 2020 to 2021 “after two consecutive years of decline in 2019 and 2020.” The largest increase in suicide rates, an 8% rise, occurred among 15 to 24-year-old males.

The American Psychological Association highlighted a study that collected data from 373 campuses nationwide about mental health. “During the 2020-2021 school year, more than 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem,” the study said.

UW students and faculty are no strangers to classes being entirely online. For some, hybrid classes are still active. This step away from the old challenges of online classes leads to new ones, starting with the transition to in-person classes. For some juniors, this may be the first quarter not directly impacted by the pandemic compared to the past two years.

Does the fall quarter of 2022 represent the college experience UW students want, or is it a shell of what it was?

Christian Macazo, a third-year studying earth and space sciences, said he is glad that his classes are in person because of engagement with classmates. For Macazo, previous quarters lacked social interactions that he said were important to his mental health. This quarter is a change of pace.

“I'm doing well physically, but mentally, am very overloaded,” Macazo said. “In-person classes have put more of a crunch on my time, but has allowed me to make more friends.”

For third-year English major Helena Goos, the quarter has been rough.

“Going to in-person classes is both a lot easier and a lot harder than Zoom classes,” Goos said. “For instance, you have to allow time to get ready and to actually get to class since you can’t just wake up and walk the two paces across your room to your class.”

Goos said in-person classes have made engaging with class easier because of fewer distractions around her environment. Moments with classmates before and after class have also been a welcomed surprise, as it was not as prevalent last year.

When describing her mental health, Goos said it has been hard to stay on top of healthy patterns because the pace of this quarter has been much quicker than the previous ones. Managing sleep, not seeing family, and trying to meet with friends while navigating scheduling have all made this quarter difficult.

“I’m not quite prepared for the speed at which things are moving,” Goos said. “I hope that for some people this is the college experience that they have been looking for, but I just haven’t gotten up to speed yet.”

Michelle Nguyen, a 2021 biology graduate now studying at the UW School of Pharmacy, said her classes have a great balance between in-person and recorded sessions, offering flexibility for remote learning. Last school year, Nguyen felt overwhelmed with responsibilities and was unsure how to handle them.

“I am getting better about [my mental health], telling myself, ‘Something is better than nothing,’ so I can get started somewhere and take little baby steps from there,” Nguyen said. “[I’m] not completely there yet, but it is progress.”

For Nguyen, this quarter is refreshing compared to previous quarters because of more opportunities to make new friends than before. She feels like the social life aspect at UW is back; however, she argues that the pandemic has changed who she is.

“I have been trying to make every effort to go to classes in person, but I do feel like I am not the student I was before the pandemic,” Nguyen said. “In some ways, I do feel like the pandemic has taken a toll on our academic discipline as students.”

For immediate mental health care support at UW, students can call 866-775-0608, visit UW’s mental health website, or in the case of an emergency, use their 24/7 support crisis hotlines.

Reach reporter Shamaar Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ThomasShamaar.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.