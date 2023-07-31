Money granted: Funding to come through the CHIPS and Science Act

On July 26, Sen. Patty Murray announced that UW will be the recipient of a $10 million grant for semiconductor manufacturing and research development.

In August 2022, the Biden administration passed the CHIPS and Science Act, designed to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, lower costs, and counter China. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity has far surpassed the United States’.

Figures released by the U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association shows that the United States currently holds 12% of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity, a significant drop compared to the 37% share it held in 1990.

The state of Washington lies within the top 10 states for the semiconductor manufacturing workforce. The CHIPS and Science Act aims to aid smaller scale manufacturers in increasing their workforce, expediting production, and lowering costs. These strategic changes aim to prevent manufacturers from moving overseas and establishing facilities in China or other countries.

UW’s grant money will be given to the U.S.-Japan University Partnership for Workforce Advancement and Research & Development in Semiconductors (UPWARDS). Funds will be specially allocated to the UPWARDS for the Future program, which was launched by Micron Technology Inc. in May 2023.

“This funding is a big deal for the University of Washington and will help our state remain a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and building a skilled semiconductor workforce,” Murray said. “The UPWARDS for the Future project is going to give students in Washington state really unique opportunities to collaborate with their peers and become part of tomorrow’s STEM workforce — it’s great to see the CHIPS and Science Act at work.”

The UPWARDS for the Future works with those within the industry to offer students opportunities for research and advanced training in the hopes of addressing the current demands within the semiconductor workforce.

Grant money is allocated through the National Science Foundation.

