Monkeypox declared United States emergency

For the second time in less than two years, the White House declared a public health emergency over the rapidly-spreading monkeypox virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the virus a global health emergency in late July.

Slow action on a federal level left the nation with far fewer doses of the monkeypox vaccine than possible under different circumstances. In a scenario echoing the early days of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, doses are being limited to those deemed at highest risk of contracting the illness.

Unlike COVID-19, a novel virus that caught the world unprepared, monkeypox has been a known entity for decades. It was recognized that the smallpox vaccine could help prevent the disease, although separate medicines have been developed for monkeypox specifically since.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, meaning that it is transferred from animal to human through close contact, and then to other humans. Mostly contained in tropical regions, the virus has been known to spread to other regions of the world, with the first known case of this outbreak occurring in the United Kingdom.

According to UW’s department of environmental health & safety, known ways of transmission of the disease include physical contact with rash, sores, and scabs caused by monkeypox; skin-on-skin contact during sexual or other intimate contact; through kissing, as there is contact with saliva fluid; and through exposure to surfaces and materials, such as clothing or bedding, that people with monkeypox have come in contact with.

“As of July 25, 2022, 92 people in Washington state have tested positive [for monkeypox] and we expect the number of infections to increase,” UW’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) said in a statement.

Showing just how fast cases are rising, as of August 5, 152 people in King County alone have a confirmed positive test result for the virus. While most cases are neither fatal nor severe, the majority of those infected recover in an estimated two to four weeks.

The UW Medicine Virology Laboratory has led the charge with testing for monkeypox, being one of the first clinical labs within the United States to offer such tests to the public.

“Our turnaround time is one to two days right now,” Dr. Alexander Greninger, assistant professor of laboratory medicine and pathology at the UW School of Medicine, said. “This is something we do all the time, for lots and lots and lots of DNA viruses.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

