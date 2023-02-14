‘More people who care about reproductive justice need to devote energy into productive action’

When the draft of the Dobbs decision was first leaked last spring, protestors and advocates mobilized around the country in a show of anger and solidarity. But how have organizing efforts progressed since then at UW?

Huskies for Reproductive Freedom (HFRF) is a UW RSO that focuses on increasing reproductive rights and health care access to UW students by disseminating information, advocating for state legislation, and passing out sexual health supplies. They have been working with ASUW to make meaningful change on campus.

In May, ASUW passed a bill to expand access to reproductive health care services on campus. The legislation called for an emergency contraception vending machine, which was installed this fall, and for UW to provide medication abortion at Hall Health Center. Nine months later, some of these demands have been met, while others remain up in the air.

According to Anya Fogel, secretary of HFRF, while the emergency contraception vending machine has been successfully established, progress of implementing medication abortion has been stagnant due to a lack of productive communication from Hall Health.

“Only recently did we receive some kind of response,” Fogel said. “It was very general, with no concrete information on what steps they’ve taken or if there’s any kind of plan in place. I’m not optimistic that this will happen anytime soon. Students are pushing so hard and they want to appear as though they’re listening, but I don’t think they are.”

Given the obstacles in communication with Hall Health, students have been looking at advocacy on a state level to supersede the authority of UW. The legislation they are seeking would require all public higher education institutions in Washington to provide medication abortion on campus.

“If we make it the law, they can’t say no,” Fogel said.

According to Alex Davidson, ASUW’s director of government relations, progress at a state level isn’t in the near future.

“It seemed to be a nonstarter for a lot of legislators, an issue they didn’t want to touch now,” Davidson said. “I’ve had a lot of conversations that legislators are open to it next year, so that’s gonna be a huge focus for me during spring quarter, starting conversations and putting the steps in place for next year.”

During fall quarter, Davidson led the development of the legislative agenda for ASUW which dictates the focus for his time lobbying in Olympia during the state legislative session.

“Abortion access is at the top of a lot of students’ minds,” Davidson said. “I only have one [personal] perspective, so I try to engage and take in as many different student perspectives as possible.”

While passionate about these issues, Fogel says the responsibility of reproductive health care access falling onto students is concerning, and it seems strange that students are expected to do volunteer labor to fight for their health care while paying an institution that should be supporting them already.

“I’ll always dedicate my time and energy to [this issue],” Fogel said. “I don’t care if I’m getting paid or not. But the people who are capable of signing off on changes are getting paid.”

In terms of what UW students can do to help, Fogel pointed out that the key is putting effort into things beyond performative activism.

“We’ve seen a lot of rallies, people getting in groups and yelling, ‘We want reproductive justice,’” Fogel said. “It’s cathartic, but it doesn’t affect real change. More people who care about reproductive justice need to devote energy into productive action rather than performative action.”

The majority of Washington state adults support the right to legal abortion in all or most cases, according to polling from the Pew Research Center. To Fogel, meaningful change would come in the form of educating themselves on reproductive justice and the political landscape, as well as getting involved directly in organizing efforts at UW through HFRF and ASUW. She says the importance of having reproductive health care on campus is crucial to student health care and well-being.

“When I started at UW, I cared about reproductive justice as much as any other liberal woman,” Fogel said. “Once I joined HFRF and started getting my hands dirty, I realized how much work there is to do. Even though we’re in Seattle, which is a major urban center in a liberal state, resources are still incredibly limited.”

Davidson agreed with Fogel’s comments, echoing the importance of student engagement with this kind of advocacy on campus through RSOs like HFRF as well as through ASUW.

“We’re always looking for volunteers to join [the Office of Government Relations],” Davidson said. “It’s a great way for students to engage in the legislative process.”

Students can get involved with HFRF by attending weekly meetings and following them on social media. Those interested in volunteering for the Office of Government Relations can find more information on their website.

