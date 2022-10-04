Multiple unrelated attacks rock the U-District in first weekend of fall quarter

Over the course of the first weekend of the new school year, four incidents in and around the Ave left one dead and at least six injured. Two shootings on the Ave, a death by vehicle, and a shooting in an I-5 homeless encampment that left two injured all occurred in the span of less than 48 hours.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, Washington State Patrol responded to reports of gunshots just a few blocks away from west campus student housing in an encampment under the Interstate 5 overpass, marking the beginning of Ship Canal Bridge. State patrol found one person with a gunshot wound in the leg and a second with a wound to the hand. It was unclear if both wounds were from the same incident.

Later that night, a separate shooting incident occurred on the Ave that led to the death of a non-UW affiliated, 21-year-old male, after being run down by a vehicle. The death, which took place at the intersection of 16th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street, is believed to have been the result of the gunman fleeing from the scene of the aforementioned shooting on the Ave.

The following night, a bar altercation outside popular U-District bar Flowers led to four UW students suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The four students were transported to Harborview Medical Center where they are currently being treated. The gunman was not apprehended, and it was unknown what direction he fled after the shootings.

In an online statement released Sunday, UW President Ana Mari Cauce addressed the UW community regarding the events of the past few days.

“We are grateful the students’ injuries were not life-threatening and that they are receiving the best possible care at Harborview,” Cauce said. “But regardless of the severity of the physical injuries, events like this are life-changing and reverberate both in the lives of those most immediately affected and our entire community.”

In the same release, university spokesperson Victor Balta clarified the reasoning behind not issuing a UW Alert for the Saturday morning fatality.

“No UW Alert was issued because the immediate threat to safety from that individual had ended,” Balta said. “Seattle police’s investigation into that incident is also ongoing.”

