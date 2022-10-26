Murray, Smiley debate, spar on issues of climate, safety, more

On Oct. 23, Washington State Senator Patty Murray debated her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley during a public forum. The hourlong event was held on the Gonzaga University campus and put on in part by KSPS PBS, the local public TV station.

During Sunday’s debate, now rewatchable on Youtube, each candidate had the opportunity to field questions concerning many different topics relevant to Washington voters. While at times contentious, the televised event gave each candidate a chance to clarify and solidify their opinions.

Last week, western Washington had the worst air quality in the world due to multiple fires along the Cascades. With this in mind, both candidates explained their position on climate change and the environment.

“I grew up on a farm,” Smiley said. “Farmers, there’s no better stewards of the land than farmers. I believe in protecting our planet, doing everything I can — in fact I am honored to be endorsed by the American Conservation Coalition along with the Conservative Conservation Climate Solution, C3. They know that they have a fighter in me who will ensure … that we can plant more trees. What I’m worried about is Senator Murray shut down our energy independence and she gave it to countries that hate us.”

“[Climate change] is having an impact all across our country.” Murray said. “Here in Washington state, we are seeing the impacts of drought and extreme heat that keeps the wildfires from being able to easily be put out … We all see the health effects of that smoke in the air that we have been breathing for far too long.”

Murray also acknowledged the rising cost of climate change to Washington’s economy in addition to the health hazards it poses.

“But we also have an economic impact here. We are losing some of our critical industries like our shellfish industry because of the impacts of climate change,” Murray added.

Perhaps the most contentious issue of the night was centered around the House’s investigation into Jan. 6. Both candidates were asked their thoughts about the findings and whether they viewed former President Donald Trump as culpable for the events.

“I heard what [the insurrectionists in the Capitol] said,” Murray said. “I heard what their goal was. It was to take over a peaceful transfer of power using brute force. I will not ever forget that day; I walked away from a terrifically horrible situation and realized for the first time in my life that our democracy doesn’t happen just because you think it’s there. Our democracy is something you have to fight for.”

Smiley started her response by saying the issue of questioning elections is an issue on both sides of the aisle before becoming emotional over claims of her being in support of the insurrection.

“It was heartbreaking [for my family], and those who broke the law should be held to the full extent of our judicial system and our law,” Smiley said. “[My husband] lost his eyesight fighting for our country … This is not about politics, this is about the United States of America.”

On the issue of gun safety and crime, both candidates discussed where the state stands in terms of crime. While mentioning recent crime around UW, Smiley mentioned the so-called “Machete Man” seen around U-District.

Murray reiterated her commitment to finding the root cause of gun violence on a psychological level through funded research. She previously said this to The Daily at a U-District campaign event.

When asked about codifying same-sex and interracial marriage in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Smiley acknowledged it was “settled law” before moving on to talk about economic and fuel price issues. She later said that she would support a bill codifying same-sex and interracial marriage rights in the Senate, as long as there were “strong religious protections” included in it.

Murrary’s answer to the same question came more directly.

“The question was whether we would support codifying same-sex marriages into law,” Murrary said. “I absolutely do, end of statement.”

Election Day is Nov. 8. Ballots must be either postmarked no later than or turned into an official ballot drop box location before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

