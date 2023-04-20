Muslim students call for greater accessibility during Ramadan

While UW has provided Muslim students a prayer room in the HUB, there is a general desire for more inclusion during the month of Ramadan. This includes an increase in the amount of accessible prayer rooms and wudu washing stations, a streamlined religious accommodation process, and enhanced safety measures for the Islamic House.

“I either have to pick whether I can really fulfill what I want during Ramadan for me or I have to pick being a student on this campus and fulfilling my career aspect or getting those grades that I want,” Safa Aynoor, president of the Muslim Students Association (MSA), said. “You're fighting identities, you're either a student or you're a Muslim, there's no exception.”

There is only one prayer room accessible to all Muslim students at UW. The meditation room, located in the HUB, is used by 200-300 students per day during Ramadan, according to the MSA.

Besides the HUB, the Population Health building, the Allen Center, and Paccar Hall house the other three meditation rooms on campus. These buildings require students to be within the major to access these prayer rooms, which creates accessibility issues.

“I wish more departments were as flexible [with access to meditation spaces as the computer science department],” Azaan Khalfe, a fourth-year student, said. “I have friends in other departments, and I don't think they even get the discussion of having a prayer room. Even if they bring it up, it's not really a priority, which is really unfortunate.”

Salah, one of the five pillars of Islam, requires those practicing the religion to pray five times a day. Before prayer, wudu, a physical and spiritual preparation, must also be performed. Wudu typically requires access to a space in which students can wash themselves, and, at UW, the one foot washing station is located in the HUB.

“The universal Muslim experience is that, at some point in your life, you'll be in the bathroom trying to clean your feet and somebody will walk in and you'll just have your foot in the sink,” Afifah Kashif, a first-year student, said.

The request for more accessible prayer spaces across campus has not gained much momentum.

“Older buildings and the places that are already sort of mapped out aren't really working towards that goal,” Kashif said. “Even in the Allen Department, when we were looking for a new prayer space, it seemed that our older building didn't really have the flexibility to do so.”

MSA has tried to get a temporary barrier installed in the HUB meditation space as prayer rooms are typically separated by gender. According to Aynoor, the HUB did not approve the request. While new buildings are beginning to include meditation rooms, these spaces have yet to include any outreach to Muslim students or organizations and are not built with Muslim students in mind.

“The prayer room conversation isn't there yet,” Aynoor said. “It's kind of this weird thing, because if you're building a new building, you should take into account how inclusive you can be for everybody.”

During the last 10 days of Ramadan, many of the prayers happen after sundown, going as late as midnight. Schedule disruptions such as these mean students may need accommodations for school work.

Religious accommodation forms exist to help students receive accommodations from professors during religious holidays. Some students report the form to be inaccessible, difficult to use, and have run into issues with professors denying accommodations.

“It doesn't guarantee the student anything because of how open-ended it is,” Safa Jamal, public relations officer for MSA, said. “It almost kind of feels performative, like [UW] has religious accommodations just to have it. In reality, it doesn't mean we get the accommodations, which really confuses me.”

Students have found that professors care more about what the accommodations are rather than the religious reasons behind them.

“The reasoning is more important than what we are doing,” Khalfe said.

It is common for students to worry that their professors will view accommodations as a way of evading work.

“Religious accommodations doesn't mean we're just not gonna do the work,” Aynoor said. “We are going to do the work, we just need a little bit more time to do it.”

Last year, Eid al-Fitr, the most important holiday celebrating the breaking of fast and marking the end of Ramadan, fell on one of Tashmee Sarwar’s midterms.

“It was kind of heartbreaking how I wasn't able to spend time with my family, and I was just stressed about studying for this biology exam,” Sarwar, a third-year student, said. “I think I had to put aside a lot of my faith as a UW student, especially during the time of Ramadan, just to keep up with my work.”

Reach writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

