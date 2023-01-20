Nature’s unexpected hero

A wise woman once asked, “Would you still love me if I was a worm?” While worms are not exactly capable of our level of emotional intelligence, they do share one of the most unique features of our biology: human DNA.

The Caenorhabditis elegans (or C. elegansfor short) is a genetically engineered transparent roundworm. Growing up to 1 millimeter in length, these tiny, hermaphrodite organisms may seem insignificant, but they possess a power unlike any other previously discovered scientific specimen.

C. elegans’ DNA is 60-80% similar to that of human protein-coding genomes, making their genes an excellent model for the study of complex human diseases, specifically neurodegenerative ones. This includes conditions like Parkinson’s, Lou Gehrig's disease, and, most recently, Alzheimer’s.

A new study from UW Medicine on Dec. 27 reported a key discovery in the potential treatment of the most common form of dementia: Alzheimer’s disease. Through the use of C. elegans, researchers were able to detect a specific protein that, when inhibited, prevented the further spread of cognitive and behavioral dysfunction in the worms.

Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that affects more than 6 million Americans aged 65 and older. The disease is directly caused by the genetic mutation of the amyloid beta protein, which forms insoluble clumps of plaque around brain cells. While these plaques are thought to sustain the neurodegenerative decline of those affected, it is actually the work of a second protein, called tau, that deteriorates the brain’s cognitive capacity.

“When we look in the human brains of patients who have passed away, we see two things,” Randall Eck, a third-year neuroscience graduate student at UW and head author of the study, said. “We see extracellular plaques of amyloid beta and we see intracellular tangles of tau. Both of these things are proteins that have normal functions, but they aggregate and accumulate in Alzheimer’s disease brains and kill the neurons of these patients.”

For decades, researchers believed that a drug targeting amyloid beta could combat the disease, and many of these have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But, according to Eck, this is not the case.

“We have effective therapeutics that get rid of amyloid beta in the human brain,” Eck explained. “They clear almost all of the plaque, but there's still no overall cognitive improvement.”

This is why a newfound focus on this second protein, tau, is crucial to the development of a successful treatment against Alzheimer’s.

Overseen by Brian Kraemer, the leading professor of this study, the C. elegans worms were used to simulate the effects of a human with Alzheimer’s disease. To do this, the worms’ neurons were injected with copies of the human tau protein. They were then zapped with varying levels of radiation to catalyze mutations among them.

The results found that the worms experienced behavioral deficits, shorter lifespans, and most importantly, an abundance of aggregate tau within them. The research team then continued their search to somehow stop this mutated tau from accumulating within the worms’ neurons.

Unlike any other animal species, C. elegans are able to withstand unbiased screening of every single one of their genes, creating the perfect template for gene experimentation and inhibition. Through this process, the researchers found that, when eliminating a protein called SPOP in the worms, there was a dramatic decrease in both the accumulation of tau and progressive nerve cell death. This, in turn, greatly improved their behavioral function and lifespan.

SPOP is also present in humans, and the procedure for eliminating the protein from the Alzheimer’s-infected worms could potentially work for human brains as well.

“This is just a small drop in the bucket,” Eck said, when asked if this discovery brings us any closer to a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Nevertheless, researchers at UW are ecstatic about this breakthrough as they move forward into their next model of research — mice.

Who would think the brain of one little worm could get us here?

