New leadership for Office of Academic Personnel will transform collaboration between administration, faculty, staff

The Office of Academic Personnel, which supports faculty and staff through hiring, tenure, promotions, and visas, is now under new leadership.

On Feb. 1,Fredrick Nafukho started his term as the new vice provost for the Office of Academic Personnel. The hiring of Nafukho is a step in the right direction for the Office of Academic Personnel, staff and faculty said.

Nafukho’s goals include partnering and working collaboratively with staff, faculty, leadership, and the student body, he said in an email. This community-oriented approach hints at some of the hurdles the office has faced with partnering with faculty and other academic personnel at UW over recent years.

Recently, members of the office were involved in the SEIU 925 library union bargaining as part of the UW negotiations team.The negotiations for living wages, transparency and accountability, and equity and inclusion from UW went on for over a year and a half, leading to a one-day strike on Oct. 13, 2022 and almost a full-fledged walkout on Jan. 25.

One of the biggest tasks of the Office of Academic Personnel is to guide the university’s academic units in personnel actions, such as hiring, tenure and promotions, and assisting international scholars receive visas, according to assistant vice provost for academic personnel Hilaire Thompson. The office also collaborates with many units on campus and is a central human resources department for academic personnel.

Nafukho brings years of experience to the Office of Academic Personnel, coming from Texas A&M University where he held a similar role as a senior associate dean for faculty affairs. There, he supported faculty, fiscal management, and operation for the School of Education & Human Development. He also led hiring, faculty development, salary equity adjustments, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Cheryl Cameron, a professor in the School of Dentistry, held the position of vice provost for the past two decades. Nafukho is the first outside-UW hire for the position after a charge for an advisory search committee was issued by Provost Mark Richards last July.

Arthur Nowell, emeritus dean of the college of ocean and fishery science, wrote an open letter on the University of Washington Chapter of American Association of University Professors’ listserver last May. In the letter, he spoke about some of the challenges he believed the office has faced in the past, specifically in terms of collaboration between the office and the deans, and the improvements he hoped to see as they began the search for a new vice provost.

According to Nowell, the university needs someone who can offer flexibility and encourage creativity for the colleges and their faculty. He was impressed by Nafukho’s qualifications and focus on emotional intelligence, saying in part that this will be important in the role as he works with deans to find ways to help the deans best help faculty.

“He has an incredible background and academic record, and appears to have what I would call the right approach to ‘how do we solve problems’ rather than ‘how do we get in the way of a solution,’” Nowell said.

One of Nafukho’s main roles, he said in an email, is to work collaboratively with university leaders, academic personnel, and staff on issues related to the administration and governance of academic personnel. He also said he will work to advance improvement for the office’s teams, services, resources, and strategic priorities.

“I am also excited to wear my purple and gold and to be a Husky,” Nafukho said. “To see the famous UW cherry blossoms. To meet students, faculty and community members. To visit all of UW’s campuses, including Tacoma and Bothell, and to be a part of this conviction of working together to create a better world.”

Reach Development Editor Taylor Bruce at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.