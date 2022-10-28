New proposed redistricting amendment plans to divide UW from the U-District

Students living in off-campus housing, including Greek Row, could be in a completely different district from their peers living in Housing & Food Services (HFS) student housing in a new proposed redistricting amendment provided by Rory O'Sullivan of the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC).

When an earlier proposed redesigned map split the Magnolia neighborhood between Districts 6 and 7, an intense pressure campaign led by the Magnolia Chamber of Commerce caused the SRC to propose a new design. While preserving the integrity of the Magnolia neighborhood, the amended map could only do so at the cost of a unified UW campus and U-District.

The proposed redistricting would see the UW campus join District 3, while the surrounding U-District neighborhood, including Greek Row and other off-campus student housing accommodations, would move to District 4.

“The University of Washington and University District are a cohesive community,” fourth-year student Sean Haney said in a press release sent by Redistricting Justice for Washington (RJW). “We’re a connected renter, majority-BIPoC, student-heavy community that faces many unique challenges, and splitting us hurts our voice.”

The amendments come only six days before the SRC holds their final vote on the map amendments. This left local community members less than a week to organize feedback on the proposed changes.

“It’s surprising and disappointing that it’s such a fast moving, wide changing map at this point in the game,” U District Partnership executive director Don Blakeney said. “We’ve had months to deal with this, and now there’s brand new maps coming out that create new divisions and new lines.”

The SRC is required to follow recognized waterways and geographic boundaries to practical extent when drawing their final maps, according to the charter of the City of Seattle.

“The City Charter lays out that districts should follow waterways,” Cindy Black, executive director of Fix Democracy First, said in a press release. “We achieve this by minimizing the times you split a waterway. The current map already crosses District 6 over the Ship Canal north-to-south. Crossing District 3, over the Cut, south-to-north from Capitol Hill to UW annoyingly crosses a waterway a second time, thus is a Charter violation.”

Seattle only recently adopted districts in 2015. This is the first time these maps are being redrawn, and the first time there will be any public input on these maps. The next 10 years of policymaking in Seattle will be structured based on these districts.

“This is a drastic change right at the tail end of the process that would gerrymander a majority-BIPoC, renter, low-income, youth community in favor of Magnolia — and violate City Charter in the process,” Andrew Hong, RJW coalition coordinator, said in a press release.

“Passing this amendment would leave no meaningful opportunity for the UW community to give feedback, and would dilute the voice of young mostly-BIPoC people in our city’s largest school,”

The RJW has started a petition to urge the commission to keep the university community together in one district, as well as a community letter for District 4 organizations to sign on to in support.

The Seattle Redistricting Commission votes on final map changes Monday, Oct. 31 at noon. Members of the public can register to give public testimony here, or submit a written public comment here.

Reach contributing writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

