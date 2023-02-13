New Senate Speaker elected at ASUW Senate meeting

The ASUW Senate met Feb. 7 to elect its new senate speaker, a role recently vacated by Anastasia Vargas.

The breakdown:

After a ranked-choice voting period, Sephora-Clotilde Zoro was elected senate speaker over senators Kobey Chew, Francisco Dojenia, and Naomi Snow.

Sen. Nathan Mitchell and student disability commission director Toby Gallant introduced JR-29-1, a joint resolution seeking to create a program for safe disposal of sharps.

And the senate speaker position goes to…

Zoro was both nominated and elected as the new senate speaker of the ASUW Senate. A ranked-choice vote placed her ahead of the other three candidates.

“I do understand the senate bureaucracy in a way that a lot of newer senators or more inexperienced senators don’t,” Zoro said. “I’m definitely prepared to help [vice speaker] Mario when he needs it, help [the senators] whenever [they] want to submit legislation, and also, to just have fun.”

During the voting period, several senators, among them Sen. Nat Cabrera, urged others to vote for Zoro.

“Out of the three [senators] who have been here for over a year, Sephora has been the one that has been actively participating in senate,” Cabrera said. “[She] actually knows what she’s talking about and is willing to have these difficult conversations.”

Zoro will begin the position by the senate’s next meeting.

Resolution calls for containers for safe disposal of sharps

JR-29-1, the joint resolution introduced by Mitchell and Gallant, calls for the creation of containers for safe disposal of sharps in bathrooms on campus. The resolution defined sharps as “sharp points or edges that can cut or puncture skin,” with common examples being EpiPens and needles for hormonal injection. Currently, sharps disposal containers do not exist at UW.

“It’s a very easy issue to fix,” Mitchell said. “If Taco Bell and Barnes & Noble can have sharps containers in their bathrooms, why can’t the University of Washington?”

Gallant, who mentioned hearing complaints from diabetic students that they don’t have a safe way to dispose of their sharps, sees it as a student safety issue.

“Not only is it a danger on both the students that are injecting on campus, for medical reasons or personal reasons, but also it is impacting our custodial staff, too,” Gallant said.

A successful vote of 58-5 motioned to pass the resolution on to the on-campus committee.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

