New state law requires pay transparency on job postings

As of Jan. 1, all Washington state businesses with 15 or more employees are required, by law, to disclose the pay ranges and benefits of all job postings. With this new law, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed March 30 of last year, Washington joins California, Colorado, and multiple U.S. cities by obligating employers to report salaries on job listings.

The law is the second amendment to Washington’s Equal Pay and Opportunities Act. The first addition came in 2019 when Inslee signed House Bill 1696 into law, which required employers to provide pay ranges to applicants upon request.

The amendment has received a widely positive reception, especially among potential job seekers.

Alena Dickmann, a fourth-year computer science major, expressed relief about the new law. Previously, she had to rely on websites like Glassdoor and Reddit to estimate the pay ranges at the jobs she was applying for after graduation.

“Pay transparency is very important,” Michael McCann, professor emeritus and former chair of the political science department, said. “I think it is good all the way around.”

According to McCann, the new requirement will help job seekers save time in their job search by not pursuing employment opportunities without knowing if the salary is reasonable.

The new rule is also expected to benefit employers, who won’t have to interview candidates that may actually not be interested in the position once they learn the pay range.

There will likely be some pushback from companies who don’t want to update bureaucratic procedures to comply with the new mandate, but increased transparency will likely benefit businesses overall, according to McCann. He also pointed out that the new transparency will be useful for current employees too.

“If there's somebody who is an employee in an organization … and a new job is advertised, that employee can look at the job and say, ‘Oh, I can get a raise,’” McCann said. “That may not have been apparent to an employee before that.”

However, he cautioned job seekers and workers not to have unreasonably high expectations about the law’s impacts on pay equity.

“It's not going to be revolutionary,” McCann added.

While the law will be useful in preventing individual cases of pay inequity, it was not intended to directly address institutional pay inequity, where jobs that employ more marginalized workers are systemically undervalued.

McCann did identify a less obvious benefit of the new pay transparency law — all of the new data will be available to labor analysts.

“Knowing more about the structure of wages provides greater resources for challenging the structures,” McCann said.

Reach contributing writer Friday Elkan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @FridayElkan

