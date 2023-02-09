New study finds COVID-19 vaccines protect pregnant people from severe complications

A UW-backed study found that vaccinations offer pregnant people significant protection against severe COVID-19-related complications during pregnancy. The multinational study, published last month in The Lancet medical journal, provided new insight on the importance of vaccinations and boosters for pregnant people.

The study, led by the University of Oxford, is the largest of its kind, involving 41 hospitals across 18 countries. Various UW Medicine sites, including UW Medical Center - Montlake, UW Medical Center - Northwest, and Harborview Medical Center were among some of the United States medical centers that participated in this study. Dr. Michael Gravett and Dr. Alisa Kachikis, both obstetrician-gynecologists within the UW School of Medicine, led the Seattle research effort, gathering data from 75 people across the UW medical complex.

Of the 4,618 people who participated, 1,545 tested positive for COVID-19 while the remaining 3,073 people remained negative. Research for this study was conducted between Nov. 27, 2021 and June 30, 2022, a time in which infection due to the omicron variant had just begun.

This study is a followup to a 2021 UW-backed study that also examined maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality in relation to COVID-19 infections. However, the previous study did not cover the effectiveness of the vaccine and the bivalent booster in protecting pregnant people from newer variants of COVID-19, like omicron. In the 2023 study, researchers were mainly focused on observing the evolution of the virus in pregnant people.

“Our study has demonstrated that COVID-19 remains a significant global burden of disease with an increased risk in pregnancy among the unvaccinated people,” Gravett said.

The study found significant evidence that the risk of serious pregnancy complications were reduced by 74% for people with the primary vaccine series completed. More critically, having a complete vaccination series and a bivalent booster reduced the risk of complications by 91%.

A COVID-19 infection also had serious implications for the health of the baby. For unvaccinated pregnant people, contracting COVID-19 is associated with an increased risk of low birth weight, preterm delivery, cesarean sections, and neonatal problems.

As of Jan. 21, 71% of people in the U.S. had completed their primary vaccination series, while only 20% had received a bivalent booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bivalent booster includes a component of the original virus strain as well as a component of the omicron strain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Ana Weil, a physician scientist in the UW School of Medicine who helps run the Husky Coronavirus Testing Program, pointed out that one barrier to increasing vaccination rates is a general misconception surrounding what getting vaccinated and boosted actually prevents.

“I think that originally there was a lot of hope that the vaccines in general would prevent infection,” Weil said. “Over time, it became clear that the vaccines prevented severe infection, hospitalization, and death, but were not as good at preventing infection, and I think that is one of the reasons that the enthusiasm has dropped off.”

Gravett echoed that the disparity between people who have been vaccinated and people who have been vaccinated and boosted comes down to an overall lack of enthusiasm.

“I think that it is as much an issue of vaccine weariness as it is hesitancy or danger at this point,” Gravett said.

While much of society appears to be moving on from COVID-19, Gravett points out that there are still 300,000 new cases in the United States every week. As of Feb. 1, there have been 208,911 new COVID-19 cases — 3,452 of which resulted in fatalities in the U.S.

According to Gravett, the lesson of this study is that getting vaccinated and boosted is as important now as it has ever been, especially for people who are pregnant or who are trying to become pregnant.

“Although we have become weary or accustomed to COVID-19, it remains a significant global problem,” Gravett said.

