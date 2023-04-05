New study finds link between atrial fibrillation and dementia risk

A joint study between UW Medicine and researchers at Kaiser Permanente has shown that patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation are at a higher risk of developing dementia than those without the heart condition. The study was originally published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Atrial fibrillation, a condition in which the patient suffers from an irregular heartbeat, is the most common irregular heartbeat condition. More than 5 million Americans are affected by the condition. Roughly one in 10 Americans over the age of 65 have dementia.

Dr. Nisha Bansal is a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and served as the corresponding author of the research paper.

“Previous studies that have examined the link between atrial fibrillation and dementia have yielded conflicting results, and we hope that our study’s large sample size helps to establish confidence in our findings,” Bansal said. “The study also included a community-based, diverse population, which may increase the generalizability of our findings.”

Outside of the increased risk for dementia, atrial fibrillation can also lead to increased risk of stroke and heart failure due to an increase of blood clots in the body. The unusually fast heartbeat also shortens a patient’s expected lifespan.

“We know that atrial fibrillation is one of the strongest risk factors for ischemic stroke, but whether atrial fibrillation increases the risk of developing dementia independent of having a stroke has been unclear,” Dr. Alan Go, senior author of the study and a senior research scientist for Kaiser Permanente, said. “If it does, it would have important clinical and public health implications given that atrial fibrillation is becoming more common nationally and internationally.”

The study was funded through the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute within the wider U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.