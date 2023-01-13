New study from UW researcher shows sugar’s role in kidney disease

In a recently released study co-authored by a UW professor, sugar — or more specifically, glucose — has been identified as a major influence in the development of polycystic kidney disease (PKD). The disease, which is incurable, affects over 12 million individuals across the globe.

Published late last month in Nature Communications, a journal covering a variety of topics within the broader category of the natural sciences, the study found that the kidneys of PKD patients cannot properly absorb and process sugars.

PKD is a genetic disorder and causes the kidneys to be eventually riddled with cysts. This can eventually lead to kidney failure, as it causes the kidney, usually the size of a fist, to balloon into the size of a football.

Benjamin Freedman is a nephrology investigator at UW’s School of Medicine as well as an associate professor at the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine within the broader School of Medicine. He served as a co-senior author of the paper.

“Sugar uptake is something that kidneys do all the time,” Freedman said. “We found that increasing the levels of sugar in the dish cultures caused cysts to swell.”

However, Freedman was quick to point out that sugar absorption in the kidneys is not thought to be tied to blood sugar levels, as PKD is a defect of the kidney rather than an issue of insulin levels.

“When we employed drugs known to block sugar absorption in the kidneys, it blocked this swelling,” Freedman said. “But I think it relates less to blood sugar level and more to how kidney cells take in sugar — which in this process seemed to go rogue and give rise to cysts.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.