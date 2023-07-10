New study provides insight into the nuance of long COVID

A study published this spring provides valuable insight into how the presentation of long-term COVID-19 symptoms change over time.

The study looked at 5,963 patients, 2,000 of whom were King County residents participating through the University of Washington School of Medicine. Within this population, 4,504 tested positive and 1,459 tested negative.

According to the senior author, Kari Stephens, the study will aid providers in the process of figuring out how to best treat long COVID-19. Stephens also serves as the Helen D. Cohen Endowed Professor and research section head in the department of family medicine, and as an adjunct professor in the department of biomedical informatics and medical education at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Long COVID-19 continues to be a difficult condition for providers to treat due to its significant variance case-by-case.

Michael Gottlieb, lead author and vice chair of research for emergency medicine at Rush University Medical Center, feels that sets of data such as these will be helpful in the ongoing process.

“While it is becoming increasingly clear that long COVID is not a singular condition, having data showing several distinct, symptom-defined phenotypes is a strong step towards developing evidence-driven approaches to treat the millions of people who continue to experience lingering symptoms,” Gottlieb said to UW Medicine.

Data regarding symptoms was collected at three and six-month periods over the course of 18 months for this study. Both the long-term data collection, and the fact that data was directly reported by patients, as opposed to the traditional norm of data only being captured by medical professionals or clinics, allowed the study to provide new insights.

“We don’t want to forget about long COVID as we all go back to ‘normal,’” Stephens said. “New long COVID cases are occurring every day.”

Cases and hospitalization rates have dropped off dramatically, but the coronavirus does still exist. It is estimated by the CDC that 11% of people who were infected with COVID-19 have long COVID-19 symptoms.

This study will influence policy support and funding for long COVID-19 programs which will influence the level and quality of life that long COVID patients are able to get.

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.