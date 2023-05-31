New study shows high chronic pain rates in U.S. adults

A recent study from the National Institutes of Health shows that a large share of U.S. adults suffered from chronic pain between from 2019 to 2020. The May 16 study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, examined the rates of chronic pain across various demographic groups and found chronic pain to be more widespread than other conditions.

According to the study, chronic pain is defined as experiencing pain most days or every day. High-impact chronic pain is defined as chronic pain that limits life or work activities.

The study consisted of a survey asking participants about their pain levels in 2019 and a repeated survey with some of the same participants in 2020. At the beginning of the study, approximately 20.8% of the participants reported chronic pain.

These rates exceeded those of other high-incidence chronic conditions in the United States, including diabetes, depression, and hypertension.

“For scale, only about seven people in 1,000 experience new cases of diabetes year to year,” a UW Medicine press release said. “It’s estimated that 37 million people live with diabetes … about 20% of Americans — more than 75 million people — live with chronic pain.”

The study’s participants included 10,415 U.S. adults. They collected self-reported data on sex, age, education level, race, and ethnicity. According to this data, 51.7% were female, 54.0% were 18 to 49 years old, 72.6% were white, 84.5% were non-Hispanic or non-Latino, and 70.5% were not college graduates.

Given these statistics, it is important to note that chronic pain prevalence varied among different demographics. The study found that those over the age of 50 or without a college degree were more likely to experience chronic pain, and that factors such as sex, race, and ethnicity had little to no impact on chronic pain development.

The high rates and immense burden of chronic pain in U.S. adults found by this study call for more focus on preventing and treating chronic pain.

“More investment needs to be put into this condition proportional to the burden that it causes and the impact that it has on people’s lives,” Flavia Kapos, Seattle Children’s Research Institute affiliate and one of the authors of the study, said.

However, there is a bright spot in the data — several participants experienced improvement in chronic pain over time.

“Oftentimes, people think that chronic pain is something that if you get [it], you have it forever,” Kapos said. “There was about 10% of people that had chronic pain in 2019, who were pain free in 2020. But I would even highlight another [20%] of people who went from having chronic pain in 2019, to having non-chronic pain in 2020.”

Reach contributing writer Gemma James at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gemmaajamess

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.