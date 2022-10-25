New UW-led study sheds light on herpes infections

In a newly released study from UW Medicine researchers, data shows that although people infected with type 1 of the genital herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) are highly contagious in the first months of infection, after the first year, the level of transmission is drastically reduced.

Viral shedding refers to the process of those infected with a viral disease shedding infected particles through simple, everyday actions such as breathing, or when exposed to the infected area of a person. This process can occur even when an infected person is asymptomatic, or not showing any symptoms of the disease.

Dr. Christine Johnston is an associate professor of allergy and infectious diseases. Additionally, Johnston specializes in AIDS care and infectious disease treatment within UW Medicine. She served as the study’s lead author.

“The findings suggest that the infection with genital HSV-1 is quite different than genital HSV-2, as it is substantially less severe both in terms of recurrences and shedding,” Johnston said. “With HSV-2, we continue to see high rates of shedding many years after first-episode infection.”

The study, conducted between 2013 and 2018, followed a group of 82 participants with genital HSV-1 infections from Seattle for two years. Participants were additionally screened for HIV infection and pregnancy.

HSV-1 has no cure. Although the orally-spread virus is rarely life-threatening, it can be dangerous to pregnant women, as it can cause premature labor and be passed down to the unborn child.

“I think patients can feel some reassurance that with genital HSV-1 infection, you are likely to have less shedding and have a lower risk of transmitting the virus than you would with HSV-2 infection,” Johnston said.

