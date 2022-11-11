New UW Medicine study examines smoking versus injecting heroin

Content Warning: This article contains references to drug use and abuse.

A new UW Medicine study found that the proportion of subjects who exclusively injected heroin fell from 43% to 32% after distributing heroin pipes for smoking, and the proportion of subjects who both injected and smoked increased from 36% to 45%.

Thomas Fitzpatrick, one of the lead authors of the study, stressed that the team simply brought in their expertise to study a project that already existed.

“The creativeness, the innovation, the passion behind this project, really came from people who use drugs themselves,” Fitzpatrick said. “[The People’s Harm Reduction Alliance] are the ones who conceived and designed and implemented this project.”

Smoking, rather than injecting, reduces the risk of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus, skin and soft tissue infections, and infective endocarditis.

“About half of the people that use heroin who came in after the pipes were made available decided to use the pipe to smoke heroin,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick works with the goal of harm reduction rather than total elimination, which is rarely a feasible option for individuals who use drugs. Harm reduction aims to prevent disease, injury, and death.

“Increasingly, we are recognizing, for people who smoke drugs, that harm reduction equipment, such as clean pipes, often serves as a first point of contact,” Fitzpatrick said. “A place for us to build a connection and a little bit of trust.”

According to Fitzpatrick, individuals who use drugs often concurrently experience poverty or homelessness. Many are also victims of violence or the criminal justice system, resulting in a distrust of government agencies and social service providers. If services such as pipe distribution can provide a first point of contact, there is a potential to connect people with food, housing, and medical services.

Fitzpatrick hopes that smoking, rather than injecting, will provide the opportunity to keep people healthier for longer, thus increasing the time window to potentially treat and alter their drug use behavior.

This study was conducted in 2019. Since then, King County and Washington State have seen a decrease in the presence of heroin and a significant increase in fentanyl production, use, and overdoses.

The fentanyl epidemic is extraordinarily complex. As professions in the realms of public health and medical treatment continue to develop an understanding of how to best approach it, studies that expand on Fitzpatrick’s and examine applications to other drugs will be vital.

There is a pressing opioid crisis that continues to occur both locally and nationally. Anyone can be affected. Harm reduction services, education, and research are crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of those in our communities.

The following resources are available if you or someone you know is struggling with drug abuse. Poison Control Hotline: 1-800-222-1222, People’s Harm Reduction Alliance U-District Exchange, National Drug and Alcohol Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-4357, Washington Recovery Helpline: 1-866-789-1511, and the Urban Survivors Union. For a comprehensive list of resources, visit the UW Addictions, Drug, & Alcohol Institute treatment help page.

Reach contributing writer Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.