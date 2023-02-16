‘Not such a direct impact for students’

The last few years have been unprecedented in a whole host of ways: a pandemic that altered life as we know it, virtual classes that seemed to never end, and inflation that affected nearly every aspect of daily life. With this in the background, UW Housing & Food Service (HFS) released their latest projections for housing and dining rates for the 2023-24 academic year. The projections showcase an increase in their rates by 5% and 5.5%, respectively.

According to HFS’ 2023-24 Budget Information and Rates Proposal, the main drivers of this rate increase include increased “labor, repair/maintenance services, and insurance premiums.”

Pam Schreiber, executive director of HFS, emphasized the significant role that inflation played on the rate increase, and how it has historically impacted the pricing of housing and dining.

“[Inflation] is the key driver,” Schreiber said. “We only increase rates the percent that we need because of inflation. This year, it's so over the top, but every year, there is inflation.”

However, there were efforts to offset the true cost of maintaining HFS housing and dining for next academic year. HFS used strategies like negotiating rates with vendors, finding revenue through other UW-associated sources, and dipping into their money reserves to cap the proposed rates at their current amounts. Without these offsets, residence halls and apartments would increase 6.47%, family housing would increase 7.65%, and dining would increase a staggering 8.89%.

When compared to other Pac-12 institutions, UW’s housing and dining rates lie in the middle and are significantly cheaper than other universities such as UCLA and USC. In contrast to state schools like Western Washington University and Washington State University, UW has the highest rates, creating a dilemma of how to keep prospective Washington students interested in UW.

Schreiber acknowledged the hefty price tag, but put Seattle’s cost of living in perspective when compared to other Washington cities such as Bellingham and Pullman.

“We could potentially build the exact same residence hall, but it might cost different in different locations because of the cost of construction,” Schreiber said. “Seattle has a significant minimum wage that is well above other parts of the state, [which] means that the exact same number of employees in this program … as compared to Western Washington, it’s going to cost us more.”

On top of competing with fellow Washington state schools, HFS faces competitors in high-rise apartments and Greek houses within the U-District. HFS states that the benefits of “work[ing] directly with UW Financial Aid” and “safe, clean and sustainable living accommodations” are reasons to choose them over other off-campus alternatives.

The future of HFS housing and dining rates beyond the next academic year are heavily tied to inflation. Residential Community Student Association director of administration and finance Madeleine Nowak highlighted the tentative plan of consistently increasing prices over the next two academic years, with the hope that inflation will decrease and rates become steady again.

“Over the next two years, [the rates] would be impacted by inflation plus a little extra percent,” Nowak said. “[HFS] is basically guaranteeing the rates for the next three years … so that they can make up that ground over those three years, [and] it’s not such a direct impact for students this year.”

The last step in the budget proposal process is approval from the UW Board of Regents. If approved, HFS housing and dining rates will be confirmed for the 2023-24 academic year. The UW Board of Regents meeting schedule can be found here.

Reach writer Corey Olson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @coreyholson

