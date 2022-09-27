‘Now is the time to make an investment to end it’

On Sept. 12, President Joe Biden encouraged the nation to rally around a common goal: turning cancer from a death sentence into something manageable on a chronic level. Speaking to a crowd at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden evoked the late president’s famous “We choose to go to the moon” speech.

“President Kennedy set a goal to win the Space Race against Russia and to advance science and technology for all humanity,” Biden said. “When he set that goal, he established a national purpose that could rally the American people in a common cause and he succeeded … I believe that we can usher in the same national purpose to end cancer as we know it, and even cure cancers once and for all.”

In his speech, Biden called attention to the fact that cancer goes beyond party lines. Emphasizing the platform of unity that he ran on in the 2020 election cycle, he urged all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, to put aside their differences in the face of cancer.

“Cancer does not discriminate [between] red and blue,” Biden said. “It doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together, and that’s why I’m here today.”

Dr. Nora Disis currently serves as the director of the UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute. In addition to this role, Disis also teaches as a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine.

“I think investment in cancer research has been increasing over time, and that has allowed tremendous numbers of discoveries that have been able to be implemented over the last decade,” Disis said. “And I can tell you in our research of developing cancer vaccines, we are creating more vaccines, more effective vaccines, more quickly in the laboratory than we can even test in the clinic.”

The UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute primarily deals with cancers that, when combined, account for over 50% of new cancer diagnoses and deaths in the United States: breast, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, sarcoma, lung, and bladder.

While not always one of the first methods of treatment that one thinks of for fighting cancers, vaccines can be used to fight cancers as either a preventative measure, or to treat cancer inside a patient’s body. The Human Papillomavirus and Hepatitis B vaccines are the two most widely known vaccinations that were developed to prevent cancer.

“I think that there is an understanding now that we've kind of reached a tipping point, where our understanding is so precise into what the major pathways we need to target,” Disis said. “Now is the time to make an investment to end it, and I think the end could be in sight."

