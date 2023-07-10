‘Now, seemingly, I am part of a system that is much bigger than me’

Governor Jay Inslee recently appointed Jay Cunningham to serve as the next student regent. During his year-long term, which began July 1, Cunningham will serve as the student representative to the UW Board of Regents.

Cunningham comes to the board with skills from serving on the University of Alabama Board of Regents, and as the PhD ombudsperson on the Human Centered Design and Engineering DEI committee.

When asked about his perspective on the role, Cunningham explained that he sees the student regent as the member who brings the student voice to the highest level of university officials. In order to ensure that he is a representative for all students, Cunningham is seeking to maximize his involvement as an acknowledgment of how varied each student's college experience is.

Cunningham shared that it is important to him that no student is left behind. While looking to provide support to first-year students on the Seattle campus, he is also looking to serve the needs of commuters, graduate students, and students who come to UW under unconventional circumstances.

“Ultimately, this is a role that I have to look at holistically,” Cunningham said.

The student regent represents the Seattle, Tacoma, and Bothell campuses. To understand the differences between the campuses and student experiences, Cunningham has plans to visit each campus, set up office hours with student leaders, and to engage with the Tri-Campus Advisory Board.

“I don’t see leadership as a top-down thing but as something that is bottom-up, a dynamic thing,” Cunningham said.

Recent events at UW, including the post-doc and researcher strike, and UW students chaining themselves to a power plant, were moments of “responsibility realization” for Cunningham. As the student regent, Cunningham has a unique position that he hopes to help influence change in.

“Inevitably we have a space where students are able to take actions and have their voices put out and heard,” Cunningham said. “This campus is a behemoth, it is a system. Now, seemingly, I am part of a system that is much bigger than me.”

The first weeks of the term will give Cunningham an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership through action. Though it hasn’t been long since the call from Olympia, he appears to have plans to represent students in a beneficial way.

Reach contributing writer Maeve Glackin-Coley at news@dailyuw.com.

