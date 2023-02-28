Odegaard library elevators and student accessibility endangered by vandalism

Vandalism can be spotted all over UW. Most commonly graffiti, it shows up overnight on the sides of buildings, trash cans, and bridges. However, UW also faces a more serious vandalism problem: one that shuts down accessibility for students.

Throughout January, the elevators connecting Odegaard Undergraduate Library to the underground parking garage were repeatedly vandalized, causing them to close for extended periods. In the event of an emergency, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires elevators to have operational communication systems, most commonly in-unit phones. In Odegaard, the ADA emergency phones were repeatedly urinated on, according to Tyler Quandt, manager of UW’s elevator shop. The vandalism has been a growing problem in the last six months.

“The code says if you don’t have an emergency phone in case someone gets trapped, you have to shut the elevators off,” Quandt said.

Although UW’s elevator repair team has been working to replace the ADA phones as soon as an act of vandalism occurs, their stock is almost out. The repair team ordered eight new phones in late January, though an estimated delivery time of up to 10 weeks provides little support in the meantime.

There is currently one elevator car running, according to Quandt. He emphasized the importance of accessibility and following ADA code. UW is unique for having its own team of elevator technicians, which greatly improves the maintenance team’s response time.

UW’s team of seven technicians has a response time of 15 minutes, allowing them to “have an elevator back up and running in four hours, rather than four days,” Quandt said.

As an elevator technician, Quandt said that when working anywhere in Seattle, vandalism will always be a problem. He added that elevator maintenance teams often don’t confront the problems themselves, often relying on higher offices to come up with deterrent solutions.

The parking garage under Red Square and the Triangle Garage near the UW Medical Center seem to attract the most vandalism, according to Quandt. It’s harder to secure parking garages than other elevators on campus, and security can only do so much. The maintenance team’s current strategy is to prevent both elevators connecting Red Square’s parking garage to Odegaard from being out of service at the same time rather than attempting to combat the vandalism head on.

Quandt is unsure whether excess vandalism on campus will continue to grow, plateau, or decline in the future. Regardless, he and his team will continue to prioritize elevator access across campus.

Reach contributing writer Julia Dudley at news@dailyuw.com.

