One dead after incendiary fire in the U-District

Just after 4 a.m. on July 24, the Seattle Fire Department received reports of a large fire at the 5500 block of University Way NE. Callers reported significant amounts of smoke and flames coming from an empty building.

Witnesses reported seeing a person standing on the roof of the former Jet City Improv building as it burned. Firefighters did not find anyone while searching around the building and on top of the roof.

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m., but were unable to enter the building due to the collapsed roof. While working with an excavator later that afternoon, a body matching witness’ descriptions was found.

A July 25 update stated the fire was ruled incendiary, or intentionally set. An investigation with the SPD Arson and Bomb Squad is currently underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

