‘Opportunity for improvement’

Over the summer, the Knight Foundation, New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, and the Global Economics Group (GEG) released an interim study titled “Knight Diversity of Asset Managers Research Series: Higher Education, Interim Release.” The study assesses endowments of the country’s wealthiest private and public colleges and universities with a critical lens on hiring management firms owned by women and ethnic minorities. Of the 34 non-participating institutions, 18 declined to participate, while 16, UW included, did not respond at all.

When reached for comment, UW Investment Management Company said they could not meet the deadline for the study and hope to participate in the study in the future.

“What we want to understand with this research is what share of university endowments are invested with diverse-owned asset managers,” vice president of learning and impact at the Knight Foundation, Ashley Zohn, said. “You can’t improve what you don’t measure. It’s really important for both organizations to understand their own baseline, their own data, but also understanding your peers helps you understand where you are and where you might go.”

Only 16 of the 50 colleges asked to participate in the study responded, leaving the team hoping for more, Zohn said.

The Knight Foundation’s focus is on higher education as institutions have immense power via their investment decisions. Zohn noted that well-invested asset management firms that are representative of their communities can provide important job opportunities for graduates.

The Knight Foundation’s website states that, “Without more complete data, we can’t fully assess how well asset management firms are tapping into underutilized, but high-performing talent that can help them achieve their investment goals.”

From other research, the Knight Foundation found that diverse-owned firms were more likely to have diverse portfolio management teams, leading to more trained finance professionals from various backgrounds.

“We have seen in the asset management field that dollars allocated towards women-owned firms and minority-owned firms are not representative of the population,” Zohn said. “We hope that by shedding light on the extent to which there’s disparity, we are able to spark conversation about how assets can be allocated.”

Despite a low number of institutions participating in the study, the ones that did collectively made up 54% of the 50 wealthiest colleges’ endowment assets in the U.S.

“We applaud study participants for their leadership,” the Knight Foundation’s report said. “But, as evidenced by the high rate of nonparticipation, there is ample opportunity for improvement. We hope that this report prompts continued discussion, increased transparency and more action to address the important issue of diversity, equity and inclusion in the asset management industry.”

The study is ongoing and colleges are encouraged to participate. Zohn said they would be glad to have UW participate in the study in the future.

