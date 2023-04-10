‘Our world would be bland’

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology often used to treat causes of infertility such as advanced maternal age, damaged or blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, male factor infertility, and unexplained infertility. In addition, IVF can prevent some genetic issues and assist single or LGBTQIA+ individuals with starting a family. That being said, there are potential ethical issues that can result from genetic screening.

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is a laboratory procedure that can reduce the risk of passing inherited conditions when used with IVF. PGD can identify single-gene conditions (e.g., cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia) and structural changes of a parent’s chromosomes (e.g., Down syndrome).

Although IVF gene screening does not currently exist, it may be a future ethical concern given advances in PGD studies. A recent poll of U.S. respondents showed that nearly 40% of individuals, if given a hypothetical chance to influence a pregnancy, would be interested in IVF technology that would help identify embryos with genetic markers associated with higher intelligence. While this technology does not exist yet, scientists are worried that it could reduce diversity and perpetuate inequality.

“It’s interesting that such a high proportion of people surveyed were supportive of these embryo testing technologies,” Kate MacDuffie, a pediatric bioethicist at the School of Medicine and Seattle Children’s Research Institute, said. “But it’s troubling that survey respondents said they’d go to such an extreme to get their child into a top 100 college.”

The survey response raises concerns about the ethics of this potential technology as gene screening may be used to gain an advantage over non-traditional intelligence.

“I think we don’t know what richness we would lose in society by doing this type of embryo screening,” MacDuffie said. “I listen to a lot of podcast interviews with artists and musicians — and many of them did terribly in school. So, if we only had a society of straight-A students, what would we lose in terms of human ingenuity or creativity? Our world would be bland.”

Genetically testing for various traits, such as intelligence, has the potential to not only limit diversity, but also drastically increase socioeconomic inequality.

As it currently stands, PGD is already “ethically sensitive” as it allows for selective reproduction, which raises concerns among experts that it will be used for eugenics. Whether or not this technology comes to fruition, the scientific community, including MacDuffie, has expressed concerns over the potential to select and edit individual traits in vitro.

