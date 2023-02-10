Out of the fire, but still in the woods

When there is no perceived threat, the presence of safety often goes unappreciated. When there is a perceived threat, however, feelings of unease are impossible to ignore.

In recent weeks, there have been two major incidents near campus. On Jan. 26, the community received an alert about an individual with a gun near Greek row, and on Feb. 1, an email to the UW community reported a stabbing that occurred during the early evening hours of Jan. 31 at the intersection of Northeast 45th Street and University Way Northeast.

The Division of Campus Community Safety is dedicated to ensuring and improving the safety for students and members of the broader UW community.

Recently, Sally Clark, head of the division, gave an update on the division and future projects. Since the beginning of the fall, the division has been working in unison with UWPD to optimize student safety and resources.

Craig Wilson, UWPD chief of police, has been in his role for seven months. In Wilson’s first months of office, there were several jarring incidents of violence. Despite this, over a month into the new year, Wilson shared that he feels the current overall state of campus safety is good.

However, Wilson implored members of the community to practice good personal safety habits, regardless of where they are.

“[Be] aware of your surroundings, particularly during the hours of darkness,” Wilson said. “[When you are walking around] with your head down on your cell phone or wearing a hood over your head, those are not good safety habits for when you are out traveling at night.”

As an open campus in the middle of a bustling city, UW and the surrounding U-District experience urban issues such as mental health crises, homelessness, crime, and occasional acts of violence. As a result of these issues, students are left with the question of what to do in the instance that you encounter someone who appears to be in some form of crisis.

Wilson stressed that the most important thing to do is to leave the area if you see a situation that you believe could be unsafe.

“If the individual has made verbal threats or their behavior appears to be threatening, like they are exhibiting behavior that they are ready to fight or they are exhibiting items or objects that could be used as a weapon, those are the times that you want to get out of the area, and then call 911,” Wilson said.

Looking at the UWPD 60 day crime log, published online for public access, trends show that crimes including auto theft, car prowls, and catalytic converter theft are on the rise.

Car owners in the area are advised to keep valuable belongings out of sight, and Wilson advises individuals to remain vigilant and call 911 if faced with suspicious activity.

