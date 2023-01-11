PNW hit hard with historically bad flu season

The 2022-23 flu season has already proven to be one of the worst in recent memory. Although the heaviest activity occurs from December to February, the season can last as late as May. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the once-stable flu season to become increasingly erratic over the past few years.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, 110 adults and four children have been confirmed dead from the flu in Washington state, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Flu hospitalizations have not reached levels as high as they currently are since 2011.

In the 2021-22 flu season, 26 deaths were reported across the state, and in 2020-21, there were zero reported deaths. These relatively low numbers have been attributed to wide-scale behavioral changes, such as social distancing and masking while indoors, brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For comparison, the last full flu season before the COVID-19 pandemic, 2018-19, saw 245 confirmed deaths from the illness in the state.

Public health officials across the state have reiterated the importance of protecting ourselves against the virus. Dr. Umair Shah, Washington’s current Secretary of Health, reminded the public that flu shots were especially important heading into the most severe part of the flu season.

“It’s not too late to get your flu shot, so we urge everyone aged 6 months and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Shah said in a press release. “Flu is spreading rapidly through our state and getting your flu shot now helps to protect us all.”

Dr. John Lynch is an associate professor of allergies and infectious diseases at the UW School of Medicine. Lynch also treats patients at Harborview Medical Center, specializing in AIDS care, infectious diseases, and travel medicine.

Lynch pointed out that the steps to prevent the flu and the steps to prevent COVID-19 largely align with each other, and that protecting ourselves against one can have protective effects against the other.

“It's multiple layers: getting vaccinated, getting boosted, staying home when you're feeling sick, getting tested for COVID and connecting to care, if that's helpful for you,” Lynch said in a press release. “Stay at home when you're sick and stay away from other folks.”

