Protesters outside University Book Store condemn Adidas for persistent workers’ rights abuses

On Dec. 1, students and community activists demonstrated outside the University Book Store in protest of alleged workers’ rights abuses committed by the German apparel company Adidas. Highlighting UW’s exclusive sponsorship agreement with Adidas, protestors called on UW officials to put pressure on Adidas to end the pervasive wage theft and union-busting in their supply chain.

The modest, yet passionate crowd gathered outside the bookstore before marching into the building. Rally organizers handed the bookstore manager a letter outlining their demands and briefly explained their cause. The manager then promised to pass the letter on to the UW administration.

In 2018, UW struck a 10 year, $120 million sponsorship agreement with Adidas that began in July 2019. Since then, Adidas has enjoyed the privilege of being the exclusive supplier of apparel, footwear, and sports equipment for UW athletic programs.

Because of this deal, UW students have significant leverage over Adidas to condemn them for their mistreatment of workers, according to fourth-year Alisha Foster, who is a member of the UW chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops (USAS).

Foster gave a speech outside the bookstore, painting a vivid picture of the abuses garment workers suffer globally and rallying UW students to stand in solidarity as they fight for their rights.

Afterward, the crowd picketed, attracting the attention of passersby with chants of “Adidas, pay your workers!” and “What’s disgusting? Union busting!”

Brandishing whistles and posters modeled after soccer red cards, the protestors called attention to the fact that Adidas is currently supplying millions of dollars in merchandise and athleticwear for the FIFA World Cup, even as workers’ rights abuses occur up and down their supply chain.

A prominent example is the firings and punishing of unions occurring in the Pou Chen Group factory in Myanmar, which manufactures soccer shoes for Adidas.

“After workers began a strike in October, demanding a daily wage of $3.78, factory managers called soldiers into the complex and later fired 26 workers,” according to Elizabeth Paton of the New York Times. “They included 16 members of the factory’s union, who were believed to have led the strike of more than 2,000 employees.”

This instance is just one of many.

During the pandemic, Adidas was complacent in a host of workers’ rights violations in apparel factories primarily located in the Global South. Throughout the protest, organizers listed examples of abuses in Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, with the most pervasive crimes being wage theft, union-busting, and poor working conditions.

Among the protesters was Kalpona Akter, co-founder and executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity. A former garment worker herself, Akter traveled to UW to speak on the experiences of workers in Bangladesh.

“The students at UW should know that the workers in Bangladesh and other production countries are fighting every day, and we need them to fight with us shoulder-to-shoulder,” Akter said. “Although [you] are in another part of the world, through support, through international solidarity, [you] can still make a difference.”

Those wishing to learn more about the global campaign against Adidas can find information here, and anyone hoping to get involved on a local level can check out USAS’ Instagram page where they post meeting information and other calls to action.

Reach contributing writer Isabel Smith at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zhy_smitisa

