Provost search ends after Tricia Serio selected for position

Seven months after the search for a new provost and executive vice president of academic affairs was announced by UW President Ana Mari Cauce in November of last year, the position has been awarded to Tricia Serio.

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs are the second highest leadership positions at a university, and the titles often go hand in hand. Cauce calls the position of provost and executive vice president of academic affairs a position that serves as “the UW’s top academic and budget officer.”

When the provost search was first announced, Cauce also released a statement that was sent to those on the search committee outlining UW’s procedure for finding new academic leadership. Through Executive Order 20, UW is to turn to faculty, students, staff, and qualified people outside of the university for opinions on leadership selection.

To co-chair the 16-person search committee tasked with advising the president during the search process, Cauce chose vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs Ed Taylor and Mary Lidstrom, professor emeritus of chemical engineering and microbiology and former vice provost of research at UW from 2005 to 2021. The committee was chosen to represent UW’s Seattle, Bothell, and Tacoma campuses, as well as the students, staff, and faculty who reside and work in their communities.

Taylor was grateful to have Lidstrom as a co-chair due to her previous experience with the role of provost.

“[Lidstrom] is very detail-oriented and thoughtful, and she’s a self-proclaimed optimist, so all the way through it was quite helpful to have Mary’s spirit and attention to detail,” Taylor said.

As co-chairs, Taylor and Lidstrom were charged with ensuring the search continued in a timely manner and that committee members stayed engaged throughout the process.

The provost search was intensive and complex. According to Taylor, the first step in the process was to be clear about the values of the institution as a committee so they could attract and choose the right candidates. Next, the committee collaborated on a rubric so they were collectively clear about what they were looking for when evaluating candidates.

They also hired a search firm, which assists universities with president and provost searches, performing technical tasks like organizing portals and materials.

With the help of the firm, the committee then selected candidates for Zoom and in-person interviews and proceeded with the selection.

The UW student community also had a voice in selecting the new provost with two students on the search committee and a survey for students to share their thoughts on who should be selected after watching provost candidate presentations.

The committee wanted students to have a vote in the provost selection process and emphasized the importance of UW students’ opinions to candidates.

“We were very careful about making sure that all of our candidates knew that ultimately we wanted them to be committed to student well-being and student academic experience at the University of Washington,” Taylor said.

On May 17, Cauce announced via email that the search for the new provost had concluded with the selection of Serio.

Serio will take over as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs from Mark Richards on Aug. 1. Serio earned her undergraduate degree at Lehigh University in molecular biology and her Ph.D. at Yale University in molecular biochemistry and biophysics, according to Cauce’s email. She has earned six different recognitions for her research and recently was provost at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

According to UW News, Serio feels “honored” to be selected for the position.

“I have long admired the University of Washington for its focus on excellence, and I am excited to partner with President Cauce and the faculty, staff and students to support the individual and collective aspirations that define its impact in the world,” Serio said.

