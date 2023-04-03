Questions of professionalism, maturity, and accountability

On the morning of March 30, a formal statement condemning Seattle City Council D-4 candidate Matthew Mitnick was published with signatures from ten former campaign members. A series of serious allegations were launched against Mitnick in the document. The alleged five major “concerning actions” are wage theft, intellectual property theft, creation of toxic workplaces, violation of child labor laws, and grifting the people.

Mitnick, a democratic socialist candidate and 22-year-old UW graduate student, announced his candidacy last November. Since the beginning of his campaign, Mitnick’s campaign has been youth-centered. Mitnick had many youth volunteers, and his campaign manager, Bailey Medilo, who is 18 years old now, was 17 years old during his time in the role.

The same day, The Stranger published an article: “Matthew Mitnick’s Campaign Meltdown.” The Stranger’s article centered largely around Medilo, Medilo’s successor, Diamond Coal, and the accusations against the Mitnick campaign.

The recent allegations call into question the legitimacy and practices of Mitnick’s campaign. In the days following the statement, The Daily launched an investigation to further examine the allegations against the Mitnick campaign.

Medilo’s allegations

A significant portion of the controversy surrounding Mitnick’s campaign and the recent allegations are linked to Medilo. Medilo, who was a part of the campaign from November 2022 to January 2023, alleges that Mitnick engaged in wage theft by failing to pay his staff for their work, fostered an unhealthy and toxic work environment, and “forced [his] resignation.”

Both Mitnick and Mario Falit-Baiamonte, a community organizer for the Mitnick campaign, have disputed these claims.

Medilo is now speaking out against the campaign. However, he was a large contributor and loyal worker in the early days of the campaign. Medilo’s role as a campaign manager is undisputed. According to Maria Abando, Medilo’s mentor and former campaign co-chair, Medilo believed in Mitnick, his campaign, and the integrity of his character.

Medilo was the one that brought the campaign to Abando’s attention, as he was enthusiastic about Mitnick’s policies, as well as the idea of a youth-centered campaign. When Medilo told Abando that he was going to be Mitnick’s campaign manager, Abando reported feelings of unease.

“I unfortunately have seen from my personal experiences and other young organizers of color the ways that sometimes young people get taken advantage of,” Abando said.

According to Abando, Medilo relayed that there had been no contractual agreement affirming Medilo as an employee of the campaign in writing, but Medilo trusted Mitnick as Mitnick had a campaign that put such a heavy emphasis on youth and workers’ rights.

In the three months that Medilo was a part of Mitnick’s team as the campaign manager, his work was varied, ranging from drafting resolutions to creating logos and other media for the Mitnick campaign.

Due to the nature of these responsibilities, Medilo fully believed he was a staff member for Mitnick’s campaign. He believed that he was not only entitled to, but also had been promised, compensation of $30/hour for the work done from November to January.

Allegations of worker mistreatment

In response to the allegation in The Stranger that his campaign violated “child labor laws by employing multiple minors without filling out the proper paperwork (i.e. minor workplace permit),” Mitnick provided campaign documents confirming Medilo’s status as a volunteer.

Conversations via text messages between Mitnick and Medilo that occurred on Nov. 3, 2022 show that Medilo’s suggestion of a $30/hour wage did occur. However, it is an undisputed fact from both parties that no contract was ever created for Medilo or any other youth volunteer.

When Mitnick characterized Medilo’s involvement with the campaign as voluntary, Abando felt blindsided.

“[Mitnick] failed as an employer to make a contract for the people that you are quote-unquote hiring, and that is taking advantage of their work,” Abando said. “That is wage theft.”

While the allegations of wage theft are serious, in the absence of contracts, they are unfounded. Based upon the Seattle Office of Labor Standards’ definition of wage theft, Medilo would have needed to be an employee of the campaign for the claim to have merit.

Furthermore, due to his age at the time, Medilo was only able to legally work a maximum of 28 hours per week due to state labor regulations. In messages between Mitnick and Medilo, Medilo stated his willingness to flout this law calling it “discriminatory against young ppl [sic].” Mitnick rejected this suggestion, firmly stating he would not violate these regulations.

Medilo’s departure

Another accusation against Mitnick was that he engaged “in creating toxic workplaces for community and staff, pitting workers against each other and sabotaging workplace relationships.” The section continues on to say that Mitnick “harassed, intimidated, and retaliated against a former staffer who worked on his campaign as a minor.”

In an April 1 email, after being asked to cite specific incidents or events in which they felt that the environment was toxic or harmful, Medilo stated that, “The strongest incident that comes to mind is when [Mitnick] held the meeting to force my resignation.” It is up for debate whether or not Medilo was forced out or left the campaign of his own accord after being told that he would no longer serve as campaign manager.

After Medilo’s departure from the campaign, he felt he was owed compensation for the work he had done. When Abando and Guillermo Zazueta, another former campaign co-chair listed as a signee in the initial statement, stepped in to advocate for Medilo to receive compensation, Mitnick stated that Medilo had never been a contracted staff member, and, instead, they were a volunteer throughout their entire time with the campaign.

At the Jan. 27 meeting that resulted in Medilo’s departure from the campaign, Mitnick and Falit-Baiamonte told Medilo that they had made the decision that a full-time campaign manager was needed, someone who could work the full 40 hours a week. According to Mitnick, Medilo was offered a part-time role, in which he would work 20 hours a week, but Medilo declined that offer.

“They then began being hostile, verbally violent, saying that I was useless and brought nothing to the campaign, berating me and saying that I was worthless and was not wanted,” Medilo said while recounting the event in an email to The Daily. “Mario and Matthew stated themselves that I was not enough for the campaign. I was completely distraught and at a loss of words.”

In a response to Medilo’s characterization of this same event to The Stranger, Mitnick described the meeting to The Daily in a starkly contrasting tone.

“Bailey was not cut off,” Mitnick said. “He was asked to not interrupt Mario multiple times … Bailey was never told he was not ‘enough’ for the campaign.”

On Jan. 31, following Medilo’s departure from the campaign, he was contacted by Falit-Baiamonte and offered a check with a total payment of $5,000 to compensate for total campaign work. According to Falit-Baiamonte, Medilo never responded to the email.

Coal’s allegations

Diamond Coal, who joined the campaign to work full-time as a campaign manager after Medilo’s departure, has also alleged that they were a victim of wage theft by the Mitnick campaign.

Coal has voiced their frustration with the Mitnick campaign regardingtheir compensation practice. Although they have gone so far as to call Mitnick “the worst boss … [they’ve] ever had” in The Stranger, they had an awareness about the nature of the financial instability in grassroots political campaigns.

“[E]veryone enters campaigns knowing they might not work out and we might not get paid- but we do it cause we believe in the campaign,” Coal said in campaign messages obtained by The Daily.

On April 2, Mitnick told The Daily that Coal’s final paycheck would be processed the following morning. Correspondence provided by the Mitnick campaign shows that the campaign treasurer has communicated via email that compensation for Coal is currently being processed.

Moving forward

Regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong, it is apparent that Mitnick’s actions have directly contradicted many of the core values that he has preached along the campaign trail. Specifically, since the campaign's launch, his pledge to fairly compensate labor has not been prioritized.

Information that has come to light over the course of the past few days demonstrates that the Mitnick campaign has fallen short in the areas of accountability, professionalism, and expected level of maturity in a political campaign. However, after investigation, the allegations raised in last week’s press release cannot be fully corroborated.

Looking ahead, while the future of the Mitnick campaign is unclear, it is obvious that major reforms are necessary if they want to be a viable option this upcoming November.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

