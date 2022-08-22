Race, refugees, and the border security industry

Editor’s note: Eloisa Aguirre, a mentee of Mendoza, contributed to this article

What can philosophical debates on ethical issues around immigration and refugee crises offer those who face the brunt of these crises? How can human rights abuses in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers be understood in a larger context?

Dr. José Jorge Mendoza, assistant professor of philosophy at UW, uses critical concepts such as ‘crimmigration’ to understand the border security industry, analyze the racialized construction of national identity, and work towards a world with open borders.

“A lot of the debates are about values and not so much facts,” Mendoza said. “There's a limit to what social science can do, what political science can do, what anthropologists can do. At a certain point, philosophers have to come in, and we have to fight out these ideas against ideas.”

Mendoza, who published an article last month commenting on Dr. Serena Parekh’s 2020 book “No Refuge: Ethics and the Global Refugee Crisis,” noted that the issue of immigration has always been important to him as both of his parents were undocumented and he grew up terrified of the U.S. Border Patrol.

“When [I] started working on immigration … my [graduate] advisor told me don’t work on this issue, because people are going to think you’re not a serious philosopher,” Mendoza said. “Parekh is one of these other people who also bucked the trend.”

Parekh’s work distinguishes between the ‘first refugee crisis,’ which involves Western citizens’ perspectives on the arrival of large numbers of asylum seekers, and the ‘second refugee crisis,’ which focuses on the crisis for the millions of refugees themselves.

Parekh emphasizes that most refugees remain in camps or urban settlements in the Global South, with less than 10% seeking asylum in the West and less than 1% finding resettlement.

“It creates these terrible situations where [refugees are] just sitting at a camp and there’s no money to be made, [they] can’t do anything, the food isn’t very good,” Mendoza said. “The truth is no one’s really talking about that.”

Mendoza explained that people working on refugee issues adopt the United Nations definition of a refugee, which he said is the most narrow definition possible, because a smaller pool is more attractive for aid. Additionally, he added that the category needs to be expanded to include those forcibly displaced by climate change, economic turmoil, and other forces.

“Even if [the United States] decided they wanted to help economic or climate or any other sort of refugees from Latin America, it would have to take responsibility for all the things it’s done,” Mendoza said. “The United States has been interfering in pretty much every country in Latin America [for the last] 150 some years.”

Mendoza said that after the relatively recent creation of the U.S. Border Patrol in 1924, it kept growing and providing Americans with middle class jobs funded by taxpayers, ironically leading to many immigrants’ children working as border agents.

He explained that when there is not enough war, weapons manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon sell supplies for militarizing borders to not just the United States government, but also governments throughout Latin America. He said in his paper that human smugglers profit from this industry alongside immigration agents.

“If for no other reason, I thought we should advocate for open borders because that will eliminate the whole need for the border security industry,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said that the term “illegals” acts as a dog whistle for Latinx folks. He explained that immigration laws in 1965 criminalized Mexican seasonal workers’ movements. He said this led to the 1975 U.S. v. Brignoni-Ponce Supreme Court case, which ruled that a ‘Mexican appearance’ can be used as a factor in detaining people.

“As immigration laws change, certain people become the sort of people that are now white,” Mendoza said. “The Irish, for example, [and] Italians, who are now white, for a while they weren’t white. And part of the reason is because you had laws in a sense criminalizing their migration.”

Mendoza said that changing the world requires activism and that everything he learned about activism, he learned outside the university.

“[Veteran activists] taught me what to do tear-gas-wise, but also how to build the networks,” Mendoza said. “A lot of it’s going to be the interpersonal working together, finding ways to build solidarity, which is a lot harder than it sounds.”

He said he remembers working in Costco warehouses and attending university tired, which has influenced his own teaching and class design that tries to be considerate of the many things students may be dealing with.

“I was an activist for a long time and I think philosophy helped me figure out why I thought what I thought,” Mendoza said. “If people thought philosophically about immigration, our world [would] be a much better place.”

Mendoza will be teaching an Ethics of Immigration course this coming Fall.

