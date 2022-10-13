‘Really unlike anything I’d ever witnessed before’

The first weekend of October involved multiple gun-related incidents in less than 48 hours around the Ave, leaving one dead and six injured. SPD was the primary law enforcement group to respond to and investigate these crimes, while UWPD was responsible for securing the area.

Despite SPD having jurisdiction over the Ave and U-District, UWPD is able to assist with and respond to situations that are relevant to students. This includes working together with SPD in patrols north of campus and Greek Row.

“Given the nature and seriousness of this incident in which four UW students were injured, we have a responsibility to assist with the investigation and help in any way we possibly can,” UWPD chief of police Craig Wilson said. “We want to make sure we get individuals involved with available resources when they are involved in traumatic events such as the one that occurred.”

Gun violence is at the center of each of these crimes, and there is little evidence to show that it will slow down as the calendar year comes to a close.

According to the Gun Violence Archive for 2022, homicides, murder, and unintentional deaths caused by gun violence in America is currently at 15,950 as of Oct. 12, while in 2021, there were 20,983. Wilson argued that the emerging pattern of gun violence on the Ave starts with guns being in the wrong hands.

“Gun violence does appear to be becoming more rampant across the U.S., especially in some urban areas,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of guns on the street that are in the wrong hands, which appears to be leading to an increase in gun violence.”

One of the incidents that occurred during that weekend involved a shooting on the Ave, which led to the death of a non-UW affiliated individual from a vehicle fleeing the area. Benjamin Hans, a 2022 UW graduate, heard the gunshots and witnessed both events firsthand.

That night, Hans had friends visiting from Chicago for the first time and he had planned to pick up both of them. While waiting, he parked behind the Chipotle and Pho Shizzle on the Ave.

Shortly after parking, Hans said he heard “around a dozen shots go off” nearby, so close that the smell of gunpowder was in the air. Later on Greek Row, he saw a car with a body underneath, surrounded by people crying.

“[It was] really unlike anything I’d ever witnessed before firsthand,” Hans said. “Definitely rattling and, in a way, almost kind of embarrassing, because I have these friends coming out here for vacation, and the first thing they experience is gunshots and vehicular manslaughter.”

Hans said he was caught off guard by how long law enforcement took to respond to the incident, saying that it took four to five minutes before he heard the first sirens. That Friday night, he expected a larger police presence on the Ave, given that many people would be gathering at bars to watch the UW football game.

Moving forward, UWPD plans to increase police presence in areas that they patrol. Wilson noted that UWPD will also increase patrols all around UW, especially on the north side of campus.

“I think having more of a uniform presence out there will be beneficial to our community,” Wilson said. “More law enforcement and safety responders in the surrounding community will help to deter crime and give members of our community a sense of safety.”

Wilson encouraged students and people surrounding the campus to be aware of their surroundings and to remove themselves from dangerous situations as quickly as possible. Regarding gunfire, he recommends that people seek cover, leave the area when safe to do so, and call 911.

“Whenever members of our community are injured or harmed, l take it personally. I want to do whatever we can to help identify these individuals that are responsible and make sure they are held accountable,” Wilson said.

Students can use the campus safety app SafeZone to reach UWPD or Emergency Services with a tap of the screen. When in contact with either service, it gives responders a pinpoint location of the individual who is signaling for help. Visit your device’s app store to download SafeZone.

