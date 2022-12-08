‘Recognizing those whose work is creating impact for the public good’

In a university-wide email sent at the end of October, UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced that the Awards of Excellence, which celebrate Huskies that “exemplify our University’s values and mission” and make waves with their “innovation, passion and commitment,” were once again open for nominations. Students and faculty can nominate fellow members of UW for a variety of awards to recognize service, with nomination deadlines ranging from Dec. 5 to Feb. 1.

This year, several notable changes have been made to the awards. Arguably the most substantial change is the addition of the newly created Excellence in Global Engagement Award from the Office of Global Affairs, which will honor faculty and staff for their “leadership in global engagement.” This is defined as innovation or significant impact in global communities. The award will switch off every other year between faculty and staff, with the inaugural award honoring a faculty member. Nominations close Dec. 16.

Additionally, the Distinguished Staff Award is awarded to five UW staff members and accompanied by a $5,000 prize. The award, known to be “the highest UW staff honor” an individual can receive at UW, is returning for the first time since before the pandemic.

This year, the selection committee scaled back the qualifications for the Distinguished Staff Award. For example, the selection process no longer requires the nominee to submit supporting letters of recommendation. Additionally, it allows anyone submitting a nomination to focus on only one of the defining characteristics — collaboration; innovation; impact; diversity, equity and inclusion; and career achievement — rather than all five.

For the first time, the rubric that the selection committee uses will be published to help nominators highlight stand-out characteristics of their selected staff member, and the awards team has widened the selection committee in the hopes of pulling a more inclusive voting pool. Nominations close Dec. 16.

These awards are part of an annual tradition of recognizing dedication to improving both UW and the wider community.

“When you nominate someone for an Award of Excellence, you are contributing to the UW’s mission by recognizing those whose work is creating impact for the public good,” Cauce said. “You shine a light on someone who inspires you, whether it’s your colleague, teacher or mentor doing extraordinary work.”

