Reflections on the 1968 Black Student Union

2023 marks 55 years since the founding of the UW’s Black Student Union (BSU). To celebrate its founding, BSU, the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D), UW Alumni Association, and numerous other departments hosted “Reflections on the 1968 UW Black Student Union” at the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center (ECC) Theatre on May 19.

Moderated by California State University, San Bernardino professor Marc Robinson, the event consisted of a five-member panel including James Garrett, co-founder of the Black Student Union at San Francisco State College, Carl Miller, a founder of Seattle’s Black Panther Party, Leathia Stallworth-Krasucki, a member of the Black Panther Party and UW’s BSU, Larry Gossett, former supervisor of the Black Studies Division of OMA&D and former King County Councilmember, and Kathleen Halley, co-founder of UW’s BSU and Black Panther Party.

The panelists discussed the events that preceded the founding of BSU and also spoke about the sense of community that evolved into BSU, the importance of organizing, and the structural integration of UW’s BSU with other collegiate chapters.

Halley, a civil rights activist who organized BSU chapters at UW and numerous Seattle high schools, emphasized the importance of community in Seattle during the 1960s, while also exploring the social dynamic of segregation that divided the city by race.

“We lived in a community in Seattle where we were really [embraced] by our community,” Halley said. “We were loved and protected by our community through all kinds of service organizations [such as] churches, but we knew something was wrong … there were some places you weren’t supposed to go.”

Stokley Carmichael, an early leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, was also instrumental in spreading the message of Black Power across the nation, which inspired Black students across the West Coast to empower their communities by creating BSU chapters.

In addition to community, the BSU founders explored organizing as a core principle of the organization. As BSU chapters were established across the nation, organizing became incredibly important to create sustained support for a BSU chapter at UW.

Having worked closely with Black students across the West Coast to form BSU chapters, Garrett described his journey of organizing BSU chapters, starting in San Diego before moving up to Seattle.

“I came up a couple of times and gave some workshops on organizing because we were trying to replicate building Black Student Unions all up and down the coast,” Garrett said.

While the BSU chapter was founded at UW, it also spread into local Seattle high schools. Carmichael came to Seattle in April 1967 and spoke at UW and Garfield High School in an attempt to rally support for Black Power.

Another event critical to the founding of Seattle BSU chapters were the Black youth conferences, which Gossett traveled to in November 1967, inspiring attendees to start numerous BSU chapters.

“We [were] going to organize BSU on the bus back,” Gossett said. “By the time we landed in Seattle … we had organized the Oregon Black Student Union, the Washington Black Student Union, the University of Washington Black Student Union, Franklin, Garfield, and Rainier Beach Black Student Unions.”

Throughout the event, the panelists stressed the remaining work in the pursuit of racial justice and the importance of not growing complacent. Stallworth-Krasucki directly spoke about UW’s underfunding of the ECC and called for students to continue fighting for change and advocate for more minority services funding.

“Whatever your talents are, your interests, take it on, build a coalition, and make them uncomfortable enough that they can come up with money,” Stallworth-Krasucki said.

Emile Pitre, one of the original founders of UW’s BSU and current senior advisor to OMA&D’s vice president, echoed the same sentiment as Stallworth-Krasucki, and emphasized that while change has occurred since 1968, there is still a need for continuous change.

“The goal is essentially liberation, liberation from oppression and exploitation,” Pitre said. “It has gotten better, but a lot still needs to be done.”

Reach contributing writer Christopher Lara at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @MrPresidentLara

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.