Reges sues UW over alleged First Amendment violation

On July 13, embattled UW teaching professor Stuart Reges sued UW President Ana Mari Cauce over alleged violations of his civil rights. Within the lawsuit, Reges is demanding compensatory damages and a trial by jury for the aforementioned violations.

For context, last winter, Reges published a syllabus for his section of the CSE 143: Computer Programming II course that read, “I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington.”

Reges alleges that UW and the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering violated his first amendment rights by directing the removal of his modified land acknowledgement from class resources.

Reges is represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). FIRE is a nonpartisan group that works to “advance the cause of free speech and the values of the First Amendment on our nation’s college and university campuses,” per their website.

“It’s ironic that a university whose motto is ‘let there be light’ would shepherd students into a shadow course to shield them from a professor’s opinion,” FIRE attorney Katlyn Patton said in a press release. “If UW encourages professors to take a political stance on their syllabi, it cannot punish those professors who diverge from the school’s pre-approved stance.”

Reges became a sensation amongst conservative media outlets in the wake of the scandal, with companies such as Fox News picking up the story both when the land acknowledgment was taken down and again as the lawsuit was filed.

Also named in the lawsuit are Magdalena Balazinska, director of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering; Dan Grossman, Vice Director of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering; and Nancy Allbritton, dean of the College of Engineering.

“The statement Stuart Reges included in his syllabus was inappropriate, offensive, and not relevant to the content of the course he teaches,” Balazinska previously said. “The Allen School and the UW reserve the right to amend academic materials in this way, as the syllabus for an intro to computer programming course is not the appropriate place or manner for a debate about land acknowledgement.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Seattle division of the United States District Court by Robert Bouvatte Jr. on behalf of Reges.

Reach news editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com.

