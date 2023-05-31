Research explains a more difficult allergy season

If you’ve felt like this allergy season is hitting harder than past years, you wouldn’t be wrong. A 2021 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found that, as a result of environmental factors, recent allergy seasons have been both strengthened and lengthened.

“Pollination counts are getting higher earlier and lasting longer,” Dr. Jenny Sun, a UW Medicine allergy attending physician, said. “[This] means there’s not only a longer allergy season, but also more overlap between grass pollen season and tree pollen season. So, all of those things combined together can make allergies a little bit more difficult to bear.”

According to Sun, other effects of climate change, such as smoke pollution, can contribute to a more powerful allergy season. Last fall, Seattle held the title of worst air quality in the world as a result of the smoke from wildfires, and scientists predict a similar situation this year.

“We do know that smoke pollution in general can cause increased irritation, especially in the nasal lining and the linings of the eyes,” Sun said. “So, especially for someone who’s prone to these symptoms or has these symptoms at baseline, having exposure to these irritants certainly isn’t helpful.”

Sun divided allergy triggers into two categories, indoor and outdoor. Indoor allergens included things found in the home, such as pet dander and dust mites. Outdoor allergens are things such as pollen from trees, grass, and weeds. In order to tame allergy symptoms, she recommends focusing on avoidance measures. For indoor triggers, that includes regular vacuuming of rugs and carpets and laundry with hot water, and using dust mite covers on mattresses and pillows.

In terms of pets, she recommends regularly bathing and cleaning the pets and whatever surfaces they are regularly on. For outdoor triggers, Sun says the focus should be on not bringing pollen into the home.

“Taking off shoes when you’re entering the home, not opening windows for long periods of time, especially during peak allergy season, [these] are all things that will help not bring pollen into the house,” Sun said. “And also, pollen loves to stick to the hair. So, if you've been outside for a long period of time, I always advise patients to wash their hair or wear a hair cap before going to bed at night.”

According to Sun, these tips can make this year’s longer allergy season more bearable for those who suffer from severe allergies.

Reach writer Asma Masude at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @asmayikes

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.