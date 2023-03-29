Restoring small business in U-District

A large part of the charm that makes U-District the quintessential college town is the plethora of small businesses that dot the area. From quality gyros to fresh poke, students have plenty of opportunities to support local business when considering lunch options. While these local businesses satisfy the stomach, they uphold the culture of the area they are planted in and make communities feel seen in a city where it can be easy to go invisible.

That being said, when business practices pivot to emphasize community building, and when customers stop coming, the business takes a substantial blow. As a result of the pandemic, many small businesses in the U-District were heavily impacted as campus thinned.

Though stores have seen a steady resurgence in sales as life on campus begins to return to its pre-pandemic bustle, the U District Partnership has lended these businesses a helping hand, announcing the launch of the U District Vitality Grants program.

“We’re excited about the impact this incredible investment will have on our small business and nonprofit community,” economic development manager of the U District Partnership Daniel Łokić said. “With the persisting impacts of the pandemic, rising costs, continued supply chain issues, and labor shortages, we understand the challenges many businesses and organizations have faced in making storefront improvements. Now, as our community transforms in the coming years, we’re excited to provide the capital needed to support and uplift all who do business in the U-District.”

The program, funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce, promises a grant to small businesses or nonprofit organizations in the U-District that are eligible to apply from a total pool of $4.85 million.

These funds can be used for cleaning, remodeling, renovating, and upgrading or purchasing the specialized equipment that makes these stores run. Funds must be used by May 31, leaving plenty of time for businesses to acquire all they need to transform their storefronts.

“This unprecedented investment in the U-District is a huge opportunity for businesses that have been struggling with many pandemic-related challenges over the last few years,” Don Blakeney, executive director of the U District Partnership, said. “Not only will these grants support our diverse small business community by funding improvements to facades and infrastructure, this funding will build important momentum here in the U-District for years to come."

