Roe v Wade overturned, abortion remains legal in Washington

In a stunning reversal of its own ruling, the Supreme Court has struck down landmark Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion and restricting access to legal abortion for millions of people across America. The 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization came after months of speculation and an unprecedented leak of the draft opinion.

The decision comes the day after the court released their decisions overturning a century-old New York law restricting the open carry of firearms less than a month after the deadly Uvalde school massacre.

“Roe found that the Constitution implicitly conferred a right to obtain an abortion, but it failed to ground its decision in text, history, or precedent,” Justice Alito wrote in the majority opinion, joined by Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts agreed with the ruling but did not sign onto the opinion.

Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan dissented, voting to uphold a woman’s right to choose. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the conservative majority in Dobbs, but did not agree that Roeshould have been overturned.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” the three liberal justices wrote in the dissenting opinion. “Yesterday, the Constitution guaranteed that a woman confronted with an unplanned pregnancy could (within reasonable limits) make her own decision about whether to bear a child, with all the life-transforming consequences that act involves.”

In a UW News release, Bettina Judd, an associate professor in the department of gender, women & sexuality studies, said that the ruling is, albeit a major setback, a moment in the movement for reproductive rights.

“There is an expansive set of ideas of reproductive justice that bends toward justice, and not just toward the legal discourse around rights,” Judd said.

Access to abortion is a guaranteed right in Washington state, and remains unchanged by the court’s ruling as specifically stated by legislation passed earlier this month. The majority of Washingtonians support the right to choose, according to a 2019 Planned Parenthood poll. Additionally, recent Gallup polling shows that 55% of Americans self-identify as pro-choice, marking the highest percentage since 1995. 52% view abortion as morally acceptable, according to the same poll.

UW Medicine offers access to both medical and surgical abortion in their Family Planning Clinic located on Roosevelt Way NE. The clinic, attached to the broader Women’s Health Care Center, aims to serve while also maintaining “strict confidentiality” about medical services received, per their website.

“It’s going to take a lot of folks to get on board and understand the kind of long game that’s been played, and what folks who have been active are continuing to do now,” Judd said.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.