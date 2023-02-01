Ron Davis announces run for Seattle City Council District 4 seat

U-District Seattle City Council member Alex Pedersen announced earlier this month that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024. Matthew Mitnick and Kenneth Wilson have already announced their intent to run. As of Jan. 31, now that Ron Davis has announced his candidacy, there will be three contenders for the seat.

A Pacific Northwest native, Davis grew up in a working-class family and was the first person in his family to earn a college degree, receiving his bachelor's degree in philosophy and history from George Fox University. Upon graduation, Davis worked for several years before attending Harvard Law School where he received his JD in 2012. Davis was the CEO of the startup Tenacity, and after its collapse, he has largely been a consultant in the “tech-for-good sphere.”

The Daily had an opportunity to sit down with Davis prior to his formal candidacy announcement.

Q: For readers who may be unfamiliar with Seattle’s local politics, what does the city council do?

A: “The city council is a local legislature. Sort of like a house and a senate for the city. They make budgets, but they don’t own enforcements … They’re also affecting taxes and spending, and they are also changing things such as land-use regulations and renter protections.”

Q: Why should young people, like UW students, care about these elections?

A: “If your values are, ‘Hey, I'm progressive and I care about the world,’ it turns out that people's outcomes have a ton to do with the neighborhoods that they have access to. It turns out that local politics dictates what neighborhoods people have access to. So, if they live in stable housing that doesn’t break the bank for them, that is in a neighborhood with good parks and schools and transit and access to jobs and services, they are much more likely to live long and have a prosperous and healthy life, have stable relationships, and to stay out of trouble … The other piece is that it is something you can actually affect. I am not saying that you shouldn’t vote in national elections, I do and I advocate there, but you are a small drop in a big bucket in those spaces, where billions are being spent, whereas local races are a place where you can get involved, you can run, you can volunteer, and you might actually move the needle.

“In terms of your own personal interest, if you are a student who is just here and passing through, you might have very specific interests in, say, rent protections or how we are handling safety on the Ave ... It is only through local stuff like housing policy that people will have a chance.”

Q: What would you say is your biggest strength as a candidate?

A: “In choosing to raise my family here, I have deep ties to this community and deep love for it. Just that interconnectedness to this, where I have such a stake in this going well for my community’s future and for my children's future … I am good at getting stuff done. Whether that is starting a company, or finding my way into [Harvard Law School], delivering results for lots of clients, or being the top fundraiser for a bunch of different things that I volunteer for … I have a policy background, I know details of this stuff. Not all of it, but enough that there are some things that I have actual expertise in, and I have the tools to understand other things.”

Q: What are the most important issues to you?

A: “Housing costs for people of every income background and ethnic background, homelessness, public safety, and climate issues.”

Q: If you had to choose from that list, what would you say that the biggest crisis Seattle is currently facing is?

A: “Housing.”

Q: Where do young adults fit into your campaign and how do you pledge to make sure that their voices are heard?

A: “I have a bunch of folks volunteering for me and they skew pretty young. I know where they fit in — they are already fitting in, whether that is people who are organizing, people who [advise] me, people that are just volunteering time. People who are helping me, as a millennial, understand the blind spots that I have when it comes to Gen Z … Some of this is just what is going on in the hearts of people and how can I better serve them.”

Four of the nine current city council members have announced that they will not run for reelection. This includes Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Alex Pedersen, and Debora Juarez.

The elections for Seattle City Council will be held in November.

Up-to-date information on Seattle elections can be found here. Resources for registering to vote can be found here.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.