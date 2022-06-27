Ronald McDonald House expands its Laurelhurst location

On the afternoon of June 21, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Western Washington & Alaska celebrated the expansion of its Seattle location.

RMHC of Western Washington & Alaska aims to be a supportive oasis by the hospital, and aid families during their child’s healthcare treatment journey. The facility, located adjacent to Seattle Children’s Hospital, provides housing and meals to families from all over western Washington and Alaska with plans to prioritize those receiving care next door.

“The affiliation with Seattle Children’s Hospital is pretty special,” James Campbell, president of the Western Washington Owners and Operators Association, said. “Not everyone has such a nice organization to be associated with.”

Tuesday’s event began with speeches by executives from Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the presentation of a $1 million donation from McDonald’s Western Washington Owners and Operators Association.

By setting aside 25 cents for every milkshake or McFlurry sold in locations around Puget Sound, McDonald's was able to meet its $1 million goal in eight months, according to Campbell.

The combined donations from the Owners and Operators Association and community stakeholders added up to a grand total of $5.2 million toward the expansion.

Many families who are on the waiting list for the Ronald McDonald House are forced to seek housing elsewhere, which can often come at a very high cost or involve long commutes from other regions.

In the Ronald McDonald House, there is no expected payment from families nor a limit on how long they can stay. Instead, they are encouraged to contribute an amount they feel comfortable with, and may reside in these homes according to the timeline of their child’s treatment.

“We’re excited that we’re going to be able to serve more families who are experiencing that crisis in their life,” RMHC of Western Washington & Alaska executive director Angela Bishop said. “The last thing they need to worry about is where they’re going to get that next meal.”

The newly expanded facility has the capacity to house a total of 105 families in units that are tailored to the needs of their children, whether that be apartments that allow for isolation or larger rooms with space for additional family members. The expansion has been in motion since 2016, and is set to move in 25 new families beginning the first week of July, according to Bishop.

Reach writer Caroline Carr at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @carolinejcarr

