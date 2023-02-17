Sadness, support, and strength

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, a candlelight vigil for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria was held on Red Square. The vigil, organized by “concerned UW faculty, staff, and students,” gave the community an opportunity to gather together to acknowledge the tragedy and honor those who lost their lives.

On Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey and northwest Syria. This resulted in catastrophic devastation and loss of life. After one week, the death toll has surpassed 40,000, making this one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent history.

Participants in the vigil included students, parents, children, faculty members, and other members of the community. People greeted each other with handshakes, embraces, and tear-soaked faces.

The event offered those who are directly impacted a place to grieve, and offered other community members a way to show their support. As the crowd stood, candles in hand, a speech was made and a prayer was read.

The themes of the evening were simple yet profound. While the days go on and news coverage dwindles, what truly matters is that people do not forget not only what has happened, but that there are so many people who are, and will be, in need of help.

The vigil served as a reminder that, for the UW community, this is not a far removed event, affecting students, and many other members of the community.

Aybala, a first-year student at UW who remained anonymous to protect their privacy, shared the impact that this event has had on them and their family.

“My mom’s close family are still living in the southeast,” Aybala said. “I have had about 100 of my relatives pass away recently. A lot of them were under the rubble and so we weren’t able to get news from them. We heard news and updates from our relatives who were able to get out.”

The need for active support was articulated multiple times throughout the event. It was emphasized that taking actions such as donating clothes, supplies, or money to organizations on the ground greatly helps those affected by this tragedy.

“I feel like a lot of people are able to turn away from this, but obviously my family is not able to,” Aybala said. “I come home and my family is grieving. Donating is so important. The more funds that are directly, not just towards the people who passed away, but the people who have survived, people need blood, people need blankets, people’s entire livelihoods and homes are gone.”

Stories such as Aybala’s are not rare in the community. Given the size of this catastrophe, many people around campus are hurting.

In an email to the student body Feb. 14, ASUW president Timothy Billing wrote, “I urge you to spread kindness, patience, and support to those around you. Many of your fellow classmates may be from the region or know someone impacted — it is important to be there for them.”

UW has compiled a list of resources for students who wish to help victims of the earthquake.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

