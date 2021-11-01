Racist graffiti reported in engineering buildings

On Friday, Oct. 22, several bathrooms in the Aerospace & Engineering Research Building and Gates Center were reportedly vandalized with racist slurs. The incident was confirmed in an email sent to the College of Engineering students and staff by Nancy Allbritton, Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of Engineering and professor of bioengineering.
According to Allbritton, the incident was reported to UWPD, SafeCampus, and Facilities, noting the matter was currently under investigation.
Allbritton recognized in the email that the vandalism contradicts the values of the College of Engineering.
“The College strives to be a safe and inclusive space for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors,” Allbritton said in the email. “Embracing diversity, equity and inclusion is a priority for our College and we expect our community to demonstrate leadership, and be respectful of everyone that uses our shared spaces.
Magdalena Balazinska, professor and director of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, echoed Allbritton’s disgust at the incident and concern for students in an email to the engineering community
“The Allen School is deeply dedicated to making our environment and our spaces welcoming, inclusive, and supportive to all,” Balazinska said. “I personally care about every member of our community. We must be here for each other. We must welcome each other and support each other.”
Students or staff who witness or encounter incidents of bias on campus may file a report here.
