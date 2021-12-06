UWPD aims to expand unarmed campus safety responder program, faces hiring challenges

Leadership at UWPD is seeking to increase staffing of Campus Safety Responders (CSR), a program wherein unarmed officers would respond to situations on campus that do not present an active safety threat. This goal comes amidst a message from President Ana Mari Cauce released Dec. 2 announcing the administration's plan to reimagine safety across campus.
“We all agree that there is a need for a security service that doesn’t require an armed officer to deal with every type of incident that occurs on campus,” Craig Wilson, UWPD deputy chief, said.
CSR responds to nonviolent situations in which a crime is not actively in progress, assisting with issues ranging from filing stolen property reports, providing safety tips, and responding to requests to escort students.
The CSR program, which as of now employs four officers and two managerial officers, currently patrols the HUB and areas in or surrounding residence halls.
“We are looking at adding additional [CSR officers] to be responding to calls across campus, but it’s a situation where hiring has been a challenge, not only for our department, but across the campus and other areas,” Wilson said.
The screening process for hiring a CSR responder is similarly rigorous to that of hiring UWPD police officers. However, unlike police officers, CSR officers are not required to attend the state law enforcement academy. Contributing to the staffing difficulty is the high demand for safety and security workers throughout other parts of the school, as well as the broader Seattle area, according to Wilson.
“We are still trying to hire very qualified people for this role, but there’s somewhat of a time delay to get that going,” Wilson said.
According to UWPD security services manager Michael Sletten, who heads CSR, officers of the program are intended to be more approachable to students, checking common areas in a “relaxed and mindful way” compared to armed police officers.
“We’re not police officers,” Sletten said. “We’re there as an available ambassador. Whatever the safety issue or question, directions, a safety escort, getting an admit [to a building], we provide that day and night need for the community.”
Cauce’s announcement on reimagining campus safety said Wilson will step into the role of UWPD interim chief upon current interim chief Randall West’s retirement. According to Wilson, West plans to retire in early 2022.
UWPD has not had a permanent police chief since 2019.
Cauce appointed Sally Clark, the UW director of regional and community relations with the Office of External Affairs, to lead the reimagining of safety at UW. According to Wilson, he and Clark have not yet communicated about the UWPD’s role in reorienting campus safety, seeing as the plan is in its infancy stages.
“I do agree with having a more holistic approach to campus safety and security,” Wilson said. “Looking at reimagining policing is a very good thing to do.”
Reach reporter Mari Kanagy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mari_kanagy
