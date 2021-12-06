Students reflect on experiences reporting to Title IX office, express concerns about lack of clarity

Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.
Editor’s note: Beth Cassidy is an alumnus of The Daily.
Grace Henneford had always heard that the system was not meant to protect survivors.
“I remember hearing that growing up when I was little, and I had no clue what that meant,” Henneford, a third-year student, said. “I didn’t look into any laws specifically to figure out why that might be or if that was a personal experience. I just did not know.”
Henneford’s experience reporting to the UW Title IX Investigation Office in 2020 convinced her. UW graduate Beth Cassidy said she reported sexual misconduct in March 2020.
Both students raised concerns about the impact of Title IX investigations on survivors of sexual misconduct who make a report to the university, the availability of mental health support during the investigations themselves, and a lack of clarity around role players in the investigations.
Easing burdens on students’ mental health
Henneford said her mental health declined sharply during the investigation. After telling the Title IX investigator and her confidential advocate she was suicidal, she felt that her needs were not taken seriously.
“Even though I was saying I might need to stop [the investigation] because of my mental health, I was not given any type of options as to, well, ‘Do you want to wait? Do you want to hold off? Is there any resources we can find you?’” Henneford said.
Neither her investigator nor her confidential advocate checked in with her about her mental health on a regular basis during the investigation, unless she initiated that conversation herself, according to Henneford. As a complainant, she was expected to take the initiative to request mental health support during an already-taxing investigation.
Title IX Coordinator Valery Richardson emphasized the specific role of the investigator as a neutral fact finder, while confidential advocates are the primary way that the university offers support to students who have experienced sexual misconduct. Advocates, Richardson said, are not intended to provide evidence or assist with the fact finding side of the investigation.
According to the UW Sexual Assault Resources website, confidential advocates are “a safe and confidential starting point for any student or employee affected by” issues of “sexual assault, relationship violence, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and other related experiences.” Advocates can also talk students through reporting options to the university or the police, creating a safety plan, finding medical care and other community resources, and providing other forms of support.
Because their primary role is to support students, rather than provide evidence, confidential advocates play a limited role during hearings. As a result, despite their presence, students may feel alone.
According to Richardson, both the complainant and the respondent are allowed to have two people with them during hearings.
“If [people] are in a hearing talking about harm that [complainants] have experienced or that [respondents] have allegedly perpetrated, to have a room full of people listening that don't really have a role in that situation can make it even more uncomfortable than it already is,” Richardson said. “So that’s the reason behind the rule … and it has to be equitable, so we can’t have one party have more [supporters with them] than the other.”
Henneford questioned these rules.
“I would want all the support I get to be present with me to make me feel better, and so I’m curious as to why that’s limited,” Henneford said.
Cassidy said she appreciated the support she received from her confidential advocate, Brittany Bowhall, during her investigation, but that she felt isolated during her hearing even though Bowhall was also there.
“I just remember during the hearing there just wasn’t a lot of room for [my confidential advocate] to offer support for me,” Cassidy said. “It was just kind of like I was in the deep end, and you better swim.”
Cassidy said she appreciated the thoroughness of the Title IX staff in determining the facts of the case, but did not get the sense that they were competent in issues of mental health and wellness.
“I didn’t really experience [that] during the [hearing], them ask[ing] really a lot about how [the assault] impacted me, and we didn’t really focus on that,” Cassidy said. “And I think that was the biggest part of my experience as a survivor, was the impact around my assault.”
She also felt that at times the notes of the case had victim-blaming tones, and that the questions asked of her were redundant and irrelevant. At one point, she said that she was asked over and over again about a Snapchat.
“I was just like, ‘What are we talking about? This feels so irrelevant’ … If we hadn’t sent the Snapchat it wouldn’t have stopped a rape … Snapchat is not relevant,” Cassidy said. “And so sometimes it just felt like I was just a piñata and they just kept being like ‘Snapchat, Snapchat’ and every single time they’d ask it was like a bat hitting me. I was like, ‘I’m gonna explode.’”
According to Richardson, once survivors decide to report to the university, they meet with an investigator to share their story. The investigators, who are trained in trauma-informed approaches, will let the survivor share what they want at their own pace. To avoid interrupting or directing the survivor while in the midst of a narrative, the investigator will ask clarifying questions afterward and may return to parts of the story again.
Later, the survivor may encounter the same information again once the allegations are sent to the respondent, who can then comment on them and share additional evidence before they are brought back to the complainant.
“It’s certainly not the goal to make people feel blamed … or to use incriminating language,” Richardson said. “I think sometimes just the very nature of what is required in an investigation can result in questions that might feel repetitive or uncomfortable.”
Neutral fact finders vs. supporting counselors
Cassidy also said she was misled about the university’s role in her investigation.
“In the beginning, I wasn’t going to get a lawyer, because I couldn’t afford one and they told me I didn’t need one,” Cassidy said. “They didn’t say ‘we are your lawyers,’ but they said ‘the University of Washington is representing you,’ if you could believe that.”
The impression she got was that once her story was found to be credible, the Title IX staff would do the work of representing her against the respondent, Cassidy said. Instead, she found that the burden of telling her story seemed to rest solely on her shoulders.
“I had to do all the talking, I had to still be requestioned — not just with [the Title IX staff] in private, but with them, with [the respondent] on the Zoom [call],” Cassidy said. “So there were times when he was just on the Zoom and … now he’s in my room, what is happening? This man can just see that I’m in my room … you guys just are harming me more and putting me back in a position where I am potentially going to have night terrors or have mental health problems.”
Eventually, Cassidy said, she opened up to her aunt. With only a short time left before the hearing, the two scrambled to find a lawyer without success. Cassidy’s aunt, who herself is a lawyer in Chicago and used to represent victims of sexual assault, ultimately helped Cassidy prepare for the hearing and joined the Zoom call hearing along with her confidential advocate to support her. Cassidy had to represent herself.
Like Henneford, Cassidy had to draw upon her own resources and connections in order to get through her investigation, and found that she couldn’t solely rely on the university to receive the personal support and information she needed to go through the process.
Henneford said that during her investigation she hadn’t known that the respondent would be able to see the evidence she provided and comment on it, or that the respondent had provided evidence that she could ask for and comment on.
Richardson expressed regret that this miscommunication occurred.
“That is also something that an advocate can be sure that a student is aware of,” Richardson said. “Any evidence that is provided in an investigation is shared with the other party, and that’s part of this [emphasis on] equity and fact finding that needs to happen.”
Her response underscored the need for advocates and Title IX staff to ensure survivors receive clear communication about due process during the investigation, because students may not always know all the questions to ask upfront.
“I have attended lots of programming around Title IX laws and the reporting process, but not having been through it myself … only having heard about the lengths at which one must go through to start and finish the reporting process perturbs me for survivors looking to report,” Elizabeth Bennett, director of Greeks Take Action — a UW initiative that raises awareness of and creates programming to prevent sexual violence in the Greek Community, said. “There are already so many social and traumatic responses that deter survivors from reporting their experiences with sexual assault, and the reporting process itself should not be another reason that survivors choose not to report.”
Moving forward
This academic year, the UW rolled out a newly developed Title IX online course, “Husky Prevention and Response,” according to the Title IX website. The course — which includes modules such as “Recognizing sex- and gender-based violence and harassment,” “Intervention Skills,” and “Resources & Reporting Options” — is intended to orient students to sex- and gender-based violence and harassment issues and equip them to find support for themselves or people they know during their time at UW.
According to the course information page, students new to UW in the 2021-22 academic year were notified via email to complete the course, and have until the end of their first enrolled quarter to do so. In the future, the course may become another requirement that new students hear of alongside their orientation and vaccination requirements, and failure to complete the course may prevent students from registering for classes in following quarters.
UW also agreed to eight principles for preventing sexual harassment promulgated by the Association of American Universities (AAU).
Detailed information in the Know Your Rights & Resources guide, as well as resources compiled by student-led groups such as the ASUW entity Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists (SARVA), give students a place to start before meeting with a confidential advocate, who can provide further assistance and support. Students can also call SafeCampus at any time to anonymously discuss concerns about their own safety or well-being, or those of someone they know, including issues around sexual misconduct and violence.
Both Henneford and Cassidy indicated that they felt a lack of care going through the investigations while grappling with the neutrality of due process. Their experiences show the importance of informing students on the rationale behind aspects of the investigation process and ensuring that they feel supported while telling their story.
Richardson said she and her office are very open to hearing feedback from students about barriers they’ve faced pertaining to Title IX, as well as ideas about how procedures could be done better.
Henneford and Cassidy said that in spite of their negative experiences with the Title IX office, they emerged as stronger people in the end.
Cassidy and another student made a report at different times against the same respondent, and the sanctions of suspension ultimately overlapped, she said.
“It overlapped us two quarters, and it was like he didn’t get extra because there [were] two women,” Cassidy said. “He got the same punishment, just layered, even though you can’t be suspended twice in the same quarter … So there was no accountability and [the university] didn’t make any statement to the public about why he was suspended.”
That drove Cassidy to tweet a warning to the public about the respondent, she said. Though she felt like it put her back into the position of being attacked, it was also an empowering decision.
“After much prayer, conversation with my family, and a UW title ix investigation, I’ve decided to let you all know that Naz Carter is a Rapist on two separate accounts. As a victim myself and friend to another, it is important to me that you all know this.” https://twitter.com/serotoninprince/status/1335025579519668225— Beth Cassidy (@serotoninprince) December 4, 2020
“I made that tweet and I could take [back] control of my story,” Cassidy said.
Henneford said she was glad she started her investigation, despite how painful it was. She later got a tattoo of a bear on her back that in part represents that experience.
“The growling bear is supposed to be ... fierce — [like] ‘I’m going to stand up for myself, I’m going to speak out, I'm going to protect myself, but I’m also going to protect the people I care about,’” Henneford said.
Reach reporter Julia Park at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
