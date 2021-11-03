Seattle Fire Department responds to University Way fire, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a three-story building on the 4200 block of University Way Northeast on Wednesday evening. The building houses restaurants A Burger Place, Noodle Nation, Thaiger Room, along with two stories of apartments.
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived on the scene at around 6:15 p.m, after receiving “multiple calls for flame and smoke visible from University Way,” according to SFD firefighter Mark Larson.
“First crews got on scene and found heavy smoke exiting the building,” Larson said. “There’s a restaurant on the front that had a lot of smoke. As for fire, most of that seemed to be on what we would call the backside.”
Larson said SFD sent a “full response” –– five fire engines and two trucks, with a total of 20 to 28 firefighters. Paramedics, chief officers, and air support were also on the scene, which is “pretty typical for a big building.”
“There’s a lot of smoke, so there’s probably going to be some smoke damage, probably some fire damage,” Larson said. “I don’t know to what extent yet.”
No injuries have been reported to SFD, and no occupants were found inside during SFD’s search.
“We’ve gone through the whole building probably at least three, four times,” Larson said. “Did primary and secondary searches, checking for extension, making sure we didn’t have any ongoing fire.”
Justin, a resident of the building, said he was inside the building at around 6 p.m., shortly before SFD arrived.
“I was just hanging out in my apartment, playing video games on my computer, next thing I know I hear my smoke alarm go off,” he said.
Justin didn’t initially see any smoke, so he called his landlord to “let him know about the smoke alarm going off for no reason.”
“I got off the phone and went to look down the stairs, and see the black smoke billowing up,” Justin said. “I grabbed everything I could and ran down the stairs. I tried to use my phone as a flashlight, the smoke was so black and thick –– I couldn’t see at all.”
Justin said he was the only person in the building’s residential area at the time, along with another resident’s pet cat. The cat was rescued safely, according to bystanders.
The source of the fire is yet to be determined by SFD’s fire investigation unit.
Reach News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
