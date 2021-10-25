Theft rate increases, UWPD struggles with staffing amid return to campus

Reported incidents of theft of personal items on campus have increased since last year, a trend UWPD Interim Chief Randall West calls “crimes of opportunity,” stemming from an increase in students on campus this year.
Burglary and trespassing have decreased since last school year, which West attributes to having more eyes and ears around campus, as well as more buildings being open and in use. Similarly, vandalism has decreased by nearly 50% since October of last year.
Since much of the sophomore class attended school virtually last year, there are nearly twice as many students who are unfamiliar with campus safety compared to previous years.
According to West, the day-to-day operations of the police department have not changed drastically since the reopening of campus this fall, though UWPD has recently faced budget cuts and vacant positions.
“It’s been challenging,” West said. “We’ve lost police officers due to budget cuts along the way as well [over] the last two and a half years.”
West said Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide vaccine mandate, which requires all higher education personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has deterred candidates from applying to UWPD.
According to West, executives at UW have been working to improve policing practices in response to student protests to disarm and divest from UWPD.
“Of course there’s the calls from some folks on campus, as there are across the country, to defund and disband police departments, so we face those pressures as well,” West said. “So the president and executive team at the university [have] a lot of things to consider as far as policing and safety on campus.”
West noted the continued use of the unarmed responder unit and the Online Campus Police Reporting System, which were first enacted in February 2020.
“As a result of the president’s position to reimagine safety on campus, we created these campus safety responder positions and our online reporting portal to essentially give the campus community more options in terms of interfacing with the police department or a safety team,” West said.
UWPD has partnered with the Student Safety Advisory Board (SSAB) to spread awareness of the department's resources, though staffing challenges have made other means of outreach to student populations difficult.
“We used to have someone dedicated to social media — our community engagement position — and we don’t have anybody in that position right now,” West said. “We’ve redistributed our personnel so that we have enough folks to be able to patrol campus 24 hours a day and provide necessary and adequate safety services.”
Reach reporter Mari Kanagy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mari_kanagy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.