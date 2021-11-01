No active search for permanent UWPD police chief, position remains vacant

UWPD has remained without a permanent police chief since the resignation of John Vinson in May 2019. Two and a half years later, a search to fill the position is not currently underway, according to university spokesperson Victor Balta.
Vinson stepped down after an independent review of UWPD operations revealed a culture of mistrust and poor communication. Vice president of student life Denzel Suite authorized the review after the Board of Regents received a letter from UWPD employees alleging Vinson’s use of intimidation tactics.
According to Balta, a plan for the search has not been established, nor does the university have an expected timeline for filling the position. When a search is launched, the process will be organized by UW administrators.
“Typically, there is a search committee made up of university stakeholders that make recommendations to University Leadership for a final decision,” Balta said in an email. “In this case, university leadership responsible for the decision is the VP of Student Life and the President.”
The process also typically includes listening sessions held by the search committee, providing a platform for student organizations and UW community members to provide input.
The most recent search process took place in January 2019, narrowing down the candidates to two finalists: Eric Sano, captain of the Seattle Police Department’s North Precinct, and Terence Calloway, Florida A&M University (FAMU) Police Department chief.
Calloway dropped out of the running near the end of January after The Daily reported the FAMU police department faced multiple lawsuits “alleging age, disability, and racial discrimination” under Calloway’s leadership. A lawsuit claiming discrimination by Calloway awarded one FAMU officer more than $400,000.
Sano was not hired, concluding the search unsuccessfully.
“None of the candidates emerged from the process with strong enough support from the committee to justify moving them forward,” Balta said.
With the position vacant, interim chief Randall West continues to run the department.
West, who served as the department’s deputy chief from 2010 to 2015 was asked by Suite to return to UWPD as interim chief in May 2019 following Vinson’s resignation. West initially anticipated staying in the position for less than a year while they searched to fill the permanent position, but several obstacles have led to him remaining in the position longer than expected.
“There was a process for chief and they were unsuccessful in finding the right person for the job, and then COVID hit … so I’ve been here two and a half years,” West said.
West also noted widespread protests following the murder of George Floyd made it difficult to fill the position of permanent police chief.
West emphasized his tenure at UWPD depends on the vacancy of the permanent chief position.
“I plan to be here only as long as it takes to find the next chief,” West said.
Reach reporter Mari Kanagy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mari_kanagy
