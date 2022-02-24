ASUW Senate hears legislation calling for parking lot cameras

During the Feb. 22 ASUW Senate meeting, a piece of legislation proposing the installation of a camera system in residential parking lots was introduced by Blake Delisa. Delisa serves as the director of government affairs for the Residential Community Student Association.
The legislation comes in response to an increase in car jackings across the country, and at UW specifically. In the legislation, multiple students shared their own experiences dealing with carjacking while using UW residential lots.
“Seeing as how I pay between $400 [to] $600 per quarter and the UW Police Department is so close to that garage [C06], I assumed that my car would be safer in this garage than any of the rest,” senator Madison Truitt said in the bill. “I have had to move my car between several parking garages for my safety over the past year and on the weekend of November 20th my car was broken into back in the C06 parking lot.”
UW Housing & Food Services (HFS) residents who pay for a parking permit during the school year pay $7 a day. For winter quarter, that amounts to 75 days from the first day of instruction until the last day of finals, which means that a student residential parking permit would cost $525 dollars for the single quarter.
Michael Saunders, ASUW director of campus partnerships, also voiced his frustration with UW Transportation Services and the lack of parking safety.
“I find it quite appalling to go back to [lot] W33 because the glass that was broken from my window is still there in the same spot it was broken into,” Saunders said. “As a student, paying fees for parking with no security or follow-up, I truly wonder why there is even such an extraordinary cost to parking on campus.”
The resolution calls for cameras to be installed in the Stevens Court parking lots as a starting point. After the successful implementation of this phase, the resolution then calls for UW Transportation Services to commit to adding cameras to the remaining residential parking lots across campus.
“I don’t think this [legislation] is a last step,” Delisa said. “It’s a first step.”
The senate also voted to elect a representative to the newly established task force aiming to diversify HFS dining options. Tia Vontver was ultimately elected to fill the position by the full senate.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
